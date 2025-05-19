EXCLUSIVE: Exiled Prince Andrew 'Desperate to Hook Up With Prince Harry' — For Advice on Producing Tell-All 'Revenge' Royal Memoir
Prince Andrew is gagging to reconnect with his estranged nephew Prince Harry as he is determined to write a "revenge memoir" just like the ginger-haired royal rebel.
Royal sources tell RadarOnline.com the 65-year-old Duke of York is said to believe that he and Harry, 40, share a mutual sense of betrayal by the Royal Family – and sees the younger prince as a potential ally in his quest for redemption.
Insiders also claim Andrew has been attempting to reach out to Harry in recent weeks, despite having had little contact with him in the past.
Royal Exile
The former working royal, who was stripped of his official duties following a sexual assault lawsuit brought by tragic Virginia Giuffre in the wake of his scandalous friendship with pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein – which he settled out of court in 2022 without admitting liability – is understood to be considering telling his side of the story in a memoir.
"Andrew is feeling a big bond between him and Harry right now," our insider said.
They added: "In his view, they are both 'spares' who have been terribly mistreated by their own brothers."
Andrew's moves comes as both men face continued isolation from the monarchy.
Andy remains largely out of public life, while Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, have been "frozen out" by senior royals since stepping down as working members in 2020.
The couple's relationship with the Royal Family has grown more strained following Harry's public comments about King Charles' cancer diagnosis and the couple's legal battle over personal security in the UK.
While Andrew has maintained a residence at Royal Lodge and occasionally appears at family events, his public image remains tarnished.
Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, died last month by suicide, reigniting public attention on the case. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.
Harry referenced his uncle in his 2023 memoir Spare, writing: "He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security."
The prince contrasted that with the removal of his own taxpayer-funded protection, which was revoked in 2020 and upheld in a court ruling earlier this month.
Despite the tension, Andrew reportedly sees an opportunity to align himself with Harry in what he views as a shared struggle against the inner workings of the monarchy.
"He's deluded – he really thinks he is misunderstood and been misrepresented and deserves to be brought back as a working royal.
"He's furious with his brother Charles for freezing him out of the monarchy.
"But he knows the likelihood of him getting back in is zero, so sees his memoir as a way back into public life, a cash-grab and – most importantly for him – a way to get back at his brother Charles."
Family Rifts
Andrew is reportedly leaning on his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34 – both also close to Harry – to help broker a dialogue between the two.
According to insiders, he has floated the idea of collaborating on charitable projects or even visiting Harry and Meghan in Montecito, California.
But there could be a challenge for Andrew when it comes to befriending Harry and getting proper advice from him on a book.
A source told us: "The issue that he's going to face is that Meghan is disgusted by him.
"She thinks he'll tarnish her brand and will want nothing to do with him – and what she says goes when it comes to Harry."
But Andrew appears undeterred.
Sources he is hopeful that a direct conversation with Harry could soften attitudes and allow him to share "his truth" about his fall from grace.
Our insider added: "Andrew would love to have Harry on speed dial for publishers and advice about getting as much cash and interview opportunities as possible on the back of a book.
"He's also convinced he can actually convince Harry he's a good man who has been unfairly treated by the royals."