EXCLUSIVE: Exiled Prince Andrew 'Desperate to Hook Up With Prince Harry' — For Advice on Producing Tell-All 'Revenge' Royal Memoir

While Andrew has maintained a residence at Royal Lodge and occasionally appears at family events, his public image remains tarnished.

Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, died last month by suicide, reigniting public attention on the case. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

Harry referenced his uncle in his 2023 memoir Spare, writing: "He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security."

The prince contrasted that with the removal of his own taxpayer-funded protection, which was revoked in 2020 and upheld in a court ruling earlier this month.

Despite the tension, Andrew reportedly sees an opportunity to align himself with Harry in what he views as a shared struggle against the inner workings of the monarchy.

"He's deluded – he really thinks he is misunderstood and been misrepresented and deserves to be brought back as a working royal.

"He's furious with his brother Charles for freezing him out of the monarchy.

"But he knows the likelihood of him getting back in is zero, so sees his memoir as a way back into public life, a cash-grab and – most importantly for him – a way to get back at his brother Charles."