Prince Andrew Dreads 'Nightmare' Jeffrey Epstein Video Featuring Virginia Giuffre Set for Release
Prince Andrew is facing yet another devastating controversy as a bombshell video allegedly showing him with Virginia Giuffre, the infamous Epstein victim, is on the verge of being released in the U.S., RadarOnline.com can reveal. Attorney General Pam Bondi has revealed that the FBI is in the process of "reviewing tens of thousands of videos" linked to the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, implying the royal could soon find himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Virginia's tragic passing last month left many questions unanswered regarding her allegations against Andrew, which she described in legal filings prior to her death.
The Epstein victim claimed she was only 17 when Epstein trafficked her to the Duke on three separate occasions – an allegation that Andrew has continually and vehemently denied. There are reportedly unpublished audio recordings from interviews with her suggesting that she shared intimate details about her interactions with the royal.
According to sources close to the investigation, Giuffre believed U.S. authorities possess footage of her in sexual acts with powerful individuals associated with Epstein, namely Prince Andrew. A source close to the matter stated, "Andrew will be sweating over their release. If there's anything in there that involves him, it would pile more misery and humiliation on him."
In the wake of Giuffre's suicide, journalist Barry Levine, who authored a notable biography on Epstein, shared insights into her experience.
He said: "Virginia talked about her alleged sexual abuse by Prince Andrew, much of which wasn't ever published. And there was a specific personal detail she mentioned. It would be highly embarrassing for the Duke if it ever got out." Compounding the turmoil is the looming presence of the so-called "Epstein Files", a trove of material containing alleged incriminating evidence that has sparked promises from public figures like former President Donald Trump to release relevant details to the public.
As the Duke of York seeks to re-establish his position within the royal family, this potential footage could significantly hinder his efforts.
A lawyer representing Epstein's victims stated, "Prince Andrew's bid to rejoin royals would have been 'upsetting' for Virginia before her death."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claimed an emergency meeting was immediately called inside Buckingham Palace late Friday night, which included King Charles, Prince William, top advisors, lawyers, and PR chiefs. However, Prince Andrew was notably excluded from the meeting.
One insider said: "They didn't want Andrew anywhere near it,... He's seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse.
"William thinks they need to show humanity. Charles just wants it to disappear."