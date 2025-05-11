Prince Andrew Dreads 'Nightmare' Jeffrey Epstein Video Featuring Virginia Giuffre Set for Release

Virginia's tragic passing last month left many questions unanswered regarding her allegations against Andrew, which she described in legal filings prior to her death.

The Epstein victim claimed she was only 17 when Epstein trafficked her to the Duke on three separate occasions – an allegation that Andrew has continually and vehemently denied. There are reportedly unpublished audio recordings from interviews with her suggesting that she shared intimate details about her interactions with the royal.

According to sources close to the investigation, Giuffre believed U.S. authorities possess footage of her in sexual acts with powerful individuals associated with Epstein, namely Prince Andrew. A source close to the matter stated, "Andrew will be sweating over their release. If there's anything in there that involves him, it would pile more misery and humiliation on him."