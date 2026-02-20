Your tip
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien Details Final Moment With Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Just Hours Before They Were Stabbed to Death — 'Hard for Me to Comprehend'

Photo of Conan O'Brien, Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien was one of the last people to see Rob and Michele Reiner alive hours before their gruesome murders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Conan O'Brien has spoken out for the first time since his close pal, Rob Reiner, and his wife Michele, were allegedly murdered by their troubled son Nick hours after they attended the comedian's Christmas party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former talk show host, 62, was one of the last people to see the couple alive after they attended his bash on December 13, 2025, where the All in the Family star got into a heated argument with Nick in front of other A-list guests.

'I Was in Shock for Quite a While'

Photo of Michele and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien grieved about the 'awful' murders of Rob and Michele Reiner.

"I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them, and I was seeing them a lot. My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people," O'Brien recalled of his late friends in an interview published on February 20.

"And to have that experience of saying good night to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone...I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward," the Conan Needs a Friend podcast host said about the brutal murders of the Reiners. "I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful."

Conan O'Brien Describes His 'Larger Than Life' Friend Rob Reiner

Photo of Conan O'Brien
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien said it's still 'hard for me to comprehend' that Rob Reiner is dead.

O'Brien discussed how the far-left progressive director was so heavily involved in many ongoing social and political issues at the time of his murder.

"And I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country, how involved he was, how much he put himself out there — and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend," he grieved.

The If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star then reflected on his good friend's magical career in Hollywood as an actor and director.

"These people are so larger than life, especially if you’ve grown up watching them or appreciating their work," he shared. "I mean, I just keep mulling over...the body of work, I think it’s seven movies that Rob Reiner made, in quick succession, that are classics."

High Praise

Photo of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien recalled first seeing 'Spinal Tap' while in college and that is was 'something truly remarkable.'

O'Brien also marveled how the director of such classics as When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride became one of the true Hollywood greats in moviemaking.

"Now, if you can make one great movie, that’s impressive. It’s an almost impossible feat. To make two means that you’re one of the greats," he explained about Rob. "To make seven — in, like, a nine-year, ten-year, eleven-year period — is insanity."

'I’m Afraid of My Son'

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner told pals he was afrraid son Nick could 'hurt' him hours before the murder.

Rob and Michele were found slaughtered in their bedroom in Brentwood. Calif., mansion hours after O'Brien last saw them.

Nick, 32, who had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and had struggled with substance abuse issues, was arrested on the evening of December 14 and charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances. He remains jailed with no bail.

The couple was reportedly afraid to leave their disturbed son alone at home and brought him along to O'Brien's party, where he "was freaking everyone out" with his antisocial behavior.

Rob and Nick got into a loud argument about the unemployed former screenwriter's antics.

Before leaving the party, a source claimed the director told O'Brien and other close pals, "I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me."

