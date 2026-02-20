Conan O'Brien Details Final Moment With Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Just Hours Before They Were Stabbed to Death — 'Hard for Me to Comprehend'

The former talk show host, 62, was one of the last people to see the couple alive after they attended his bash on December 13, 2025, where the All in the Family star got into a heated argument with Nick in front of other A-list guests.

Conan O'Brien has spoken out for the first time since his close pal, Rob Reiner , and his wife Michele, were allegedly murdered by their troubled son Nick hours after they attended the comedian's Christmas party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"And to have that experience of saying good night to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone...I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward," the Conan Needs a Friend podcast host said about the brutal murders of the Reiners. "I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful."

"I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them, and I was seeing them a lot. My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people," O'Brien recalled of his late friends in an interview published on February 20.

Conan O'Brien said it's still 'hard for me to comprehend' that Rob Reiner is dead.

O'Brien discussed how the far-left progressive director was so heavily involved in many ongoing social and political issues at the time of his murder.

"And I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country, how involved he was, how much he put himself out there — and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend," he grieved.

The If I Had Legs I'd Kick You star then reflected on his good friend's magical career in Hollywood as an actor and director.

"These people are so larger than life, especially if you’ve grown up watching them or appreciating their work," he shared. "I mean, I just keep mulling over...the body of work, I think it’s seven movies that Rob Reiner made, in quick succession, that are classics."