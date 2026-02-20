EXCLUSIVE: Royal Fans Are Revolting! How Millions of Brits Want The Entire Firm Dismantled Amid Andrew Windsor Arrest Disgrace

The fallout from the scandal is now reflected in stark new figures from Ipsos.

Just 37 percent of Britons say it would be worse for the country in the future if the monarchy were abolished – down from 47 percent in November 2025. A quarter of respondents believe Britain would be better off if the Royal Family were dismantled altogether. Every senior royal has seen a decline in favorability since November.

Andrew's personal approval rating stands at just 5 percent. His brother King Charles, 77, has a 48 percent favorable rating, while only 47 percent of respondents view the Royal Family as a whole positively. Just 46 percent think Charles is doing a good job as monarch – down from 54 percent in November.

And only 28 percent believe the Royal Family has handled the Andrew situation well, compared with 37 percent three months ago.