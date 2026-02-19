EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Shattered' As Cops Raid Royal Lodge Mansion — As They May Seize 'All His Computers and Tech'
Feb. 19 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is "shattered" after police raided Royal Lodge and other properties linked to him following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office – as investigators are understood to be preparing to seize computers and electronic devices as part of the inquiry.
Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, the day of his arrest, was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after renewed scrutiny linked to the so-called Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice at the end of January.
The documents suggest he shared sensitive information with his convicted child s-- offender pal Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy. Vans carrying officers arrived at Royal Lodge later this afternoon, and searches of addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk are ongoing.
In a written statement, King Charles, 77, said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
What Officers Will Be Looking For On the Property
Thames Valley Police said: "As part of the investigation (into misconduct in public office), we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. "The man remains in police custody at this time.
"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active, so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."
A source close to the investigation told us, "Officers will be looking at all potential evidence, including computers, phones, and other tech devices. If material was shared electronically, they will want to trace exactly how and when.
"Andrew may or may not have much Epstein-related material on his devices, but no one wants their tech to be forensically probed by cops, as it's just something everyone would rather be kept private."
Andrew Windsor Is 'Shattered'
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Brutally Trolled for Living It Up at Star-Studded Fashion Event With Paul McCartney's Daughter Amid Brother Andrew Windsor's Epstein Arrest Disgrace
"He is shattered at the thought of his every email now being in the hands of the police," the insider claimed.
Another source familiar with royal protocol said, "If emails or briefings passed through official channels, investigators could seek to establish who else knew of them. That raises the possibility that other royals or senior aides may be questioned about what they knew."
Emails disclosed in the U.S. Epstein document dump appear to show Andrew forwarding reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.
One message dated November 2010 was allegedly sent on by Andrew five minutes after being received from his then-special adviser, Amir Patel.
Another, sent on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to include a confidential brief concerning investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Andrew has routinely denied wrongdoing in relation to his links to Epstein but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.
Royal historians say his arrest is historically rare.
One expert told us the last comparable incident occurred in 1554, when Elizabeth Tudor – later Elizabeth I – was arrested over her alleged involvement in an uprising against Queen Mary's proposed marriage to Philip of Spain.
On Thursday evening, hours after his arrest, Andrew was released from jail; however, it is unknown if he was released on bail or if he was let out under investigation