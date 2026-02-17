Your tip
Andrew Windsor 'Had Sex with Virginia Giuffre': Redacted Email to Jeffrey Epstein Claims Encounter was 'Consensual'

picture of Andrew Windsor, Virginia Giuffre and Jffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor had 'consensual sex' with Virginia Giuffre according to redacted email to Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had "consensual sex" with Virginia Giuffre, according to a redacted email to Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the convicted pedo did not correct New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr who stated it as a fact in an email exchange that the disgraced royal slept with the trafficking victim.

Advice To Epstein Exposed After Andrew's Hook Up With Victim

picture of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Epstein was warned to distance himself from Andrew in light of his encounter with Giuffre.

Epstein had been warned that he needed to distance himself from the then Duke of York because he "had consensual sex" with Virginia, who committed suicide last year.

Andrew has vehemently denied sleeping with Giuffre — and even insisted he could not recall meeting her — but paid her $16million to settle her sexual assault lawsuit in 2022, a figure loaned to him by his late mom the Queen and brother King Charles which he yet to pay back.

A private email from January 2015 between Epstein and Thomas Jr contains the first written corroboration that Andrew had sex with Virginia, then known by her maiden name Roberts.

Trafficked To Andrew 'Three Times' By Epstein

Picture of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Giuffre claimed she was trafficked to Andrew for sex by Epstein.

Weeks earlier, in a December 2014 Florida court filing, Giuffre described being trafficked to Andrew for sex by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at least three times in 2001 when she was 17.

Last year, an unseen interview with BBC Panorama revealed how Giuffre was allegedly first introduced to Andrew.

In the 2019 BBC Panorama interview clip, aired for the first time just months after her death, Giuffre told how she first met Andrew.

She said: "Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that made me sick.

"I just didn’t expect it from royalty. I didn’t expect from someone who people look up to and admire in the royal family."

Supporting Action Against Shamed Trio

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Giuffre was a vocal accuser of the Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell before her death.

Giuffre says cryptically that "he knows what happened, I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth."

Giuffre accused Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, of being "more physically abusive in some aspects than Jeffrey Epstein even was."

She said: "She almost took pleasure in the fact, knowing that you were highly uncomfortable and that you were feeling sick to your stomach and that you were going through pain."

Before her death, Giuffre was a vocal accuser of the former Prince Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell.

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles says he will 'support' cops as they consider allegations against his brother.

Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew before he was stripped of his titles, has been at the centre of Giuffre's allegations.

She has claimed that the then-Duke of York had sex with her when she was 17 years old on Epstein's island.

Giuffre added flames to the fire with her posthumous memoir in which included details of an orgy allegedly involving Andrew Windsor and eight other girls.

Andrew relinquished his royal titles after the Epstein scandal over his links with the late disgraced financier escalated.

Charles said last week he is "ready to support" police as they consider allegations against his brother — but officers are still yet to question Andrew.

