Prince Andrew

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Loaned $16M by Queen and King Charles to Pay Off Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre — But Hasn't Paid Back a Dime

picture of the queen, andrew and king charles
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used a loan from the late Queen and brother King Charles to pay off Virginia Giuffre, but has yet to pay anything back.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor paid off Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with a $16million loan from the late Queen Elizabeth and brother King Charles – but has yet to pay back a dime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced former royal hoped the sale of a Swiss ski chalet would help take a chunk off the figure he owes.

Inside Andrew Windsor's Swiss Ski Chalet Sale

picture of prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew hoped the sale of his Swiss ski chalet would cover loan, but he hardly made any money on the property.

However, Andrew is believed to have made little or nothing, as the chalet in the Swiss resort Verbier was saddled with a heavy mortgage debt.

The 65-year-old paid off Giuffre, who passed away last April, in a 2022 settlement with money reportedly comprised of $10million from the Queen, $4million from the estate of his father, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, with Charles and other royals chipping in for the rest.

Where Is The Money?

Picture of the Queen and King Charles
Source: MEGA

The Queen and King Charles bankrolled his pay-off to Giuffre.

After revealing Andrew has failed to stump up any of the money owed, a source revealed, according to The Sun: "As far as anyone knows, he still has not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed.

"The money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened."

The royals agreed to "take a little from here and a little from there" to fund the settlement, believing it would help draw a line under the scandal ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in February 2022.

"Andrew lied to his own family about the extent of his relationship with ­Jeffrey Epstein," added the insider. "They bankrolled his payoff to his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. They bought his lies and helped him try to make the problem go away."

Queen Elizabeth 'Left Heartbroken' After Andrew Windsor's Scandal

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor agreed to pay Giuffre $16million in 2022 settlement, three years before she passed away.

Andrew's late mother, Elizabeth, was said to have been "left heartbroken" by her son's involvement in the scandal.

As Radar previously reported, Giuffre claimed she was trafficked to have s-- with Andrew three times by his pedophile pal Epstein, the first when she was 17. An alleged photo of Andrew with his arm around her at the ­London home of Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving 20 years for s-- trafficking, has been used as evidence of her allegations by supporters.

But Elizabeth "could not face banishing Andrew, who was still her beloved son," the source explained. "She knew this was a problem that his brother Charles would tackle once she was gone — it only pushed the scandal down the road."

The insider also noted they couldn't "imagine" that Andrew's father, Philip, would have "expected that his savings would end up being spent on hush money."

picture of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Girl pictured with Andrew Windsor in latest DOJ Epstein dump is said to have been a sex trafficking victim.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing but paid Giuffre a reported $16million out-of-court settlement.

She died by suicide last April, aged 41.

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Thursday, February 12, that a girl Andrew is seen kneeling over on all fours in a picture released in the latest Epstein files dump has been identified as a sex-trafficking victim.

The snap was reportedly taken inside of Epstein’s New York mansion.

