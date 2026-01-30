EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Title-Stripped' Andy Windsor is STILL Technically the Duke of York — And How He is Set to Flaunt Title in Middle East

The move followed years of controversy linked to Andrew's association with the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and a prolonged dispute over his occupation of Royal Lodge, his Windsor home of more than two decades.

The palace statement appeared decisive.

Andrew's princely rank was gone, his Knight of the Garter honor removed, and his remaining military titles gradually withdrawn.

He was also struck off the official Roll of the Peerage, a move widely interpreted as ending his status as Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.

Yet experts said that assumption is legally flawed.