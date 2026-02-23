Sacked U.S. Ambassador Peter Mandelson Arrested On Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office After Epstein Files Release

Andrew Windsor was arrested on similar charges on February 19, after emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice showed he passed along sensitive financial documents to Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy.

Mandelson is accused of doing the same when he was business secretary for former Prime ⁠Minister Gordon Brown.

Emails showed he forwarded confidential government material to Epstein from 2009 through 2010. He also had dealings with the late s-- pest about government policy on taxes for bankers' bonuses and passed along insider political information.

Mandelson began his term as Britain's Ambassador to the U.S. under current Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government on February 10, 2025. He resigned in disgrace after emails surfaced in September 2025 showing he maintained close contact with Epstein after his 2008 guilty plea and prison sentence for solicitation of prostitution with a minor.