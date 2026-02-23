Sacked U.S. Ambassador Peter Mandelson Arrested On Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office After Epstein Files Release
Feb. 23 2026, Updated 1:39 p.m. ET
A second major British public figure has been arrested in connection with his alleged dirty financial dealings with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lord Peter Mandelson, who most recently served as British Ambassador to the United States, was taken into custody on February 23 on suspicion of misconduct in public office and is being questioned by authorities in London.
Rapid Fall From Grace
Andrew Windsor was arrested on similar charges on February 19, after emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice showed he passed along sensitive financial documents to Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy.
Mandelson is accused of doing the same when he was business secretary for former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Emails showed he forwarded confidential government material to Epstein from 2009 through 2010. He also had dealings with the late s-- pest about government policy on taxes for bankers' bonuses and passed along insider political information.
Mandelson began his term as Britain's Ambassador to the U.S. under current Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government on February 10, 2025. He resigned in disgrace after emails surfaced in September 2025 showing he maintained close contact with Epstein after his 2008 guilty plea and prison sentence for solicitation of prostitution with a minor.
Peter Mandelson Claimed He 'Regretted Ever Having Known' Jeffrey Epstein
The latest DOJ documents dump on January 30 included damning emails about Mandelson's financial dealings with Epstein.
He announced his resignation from Starmer's Labour Party on February 2.
"I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, and I feel regretful and sorry about this," Mandelson wrote.
The former European Commissioner, who claimed he "regretted ever having known" Epstein, was resigning because he did not wish "to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party."
Mandelson also referred to the late pedophile's s-- trafficking victims, adding, "I want to take this opportunity to repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now. I have dedicated my life to the values and success of the Labour party, and in taking my decision, I believe I am acting in its best interests."
Keir Starmer Under Fire to Resign Over Peter Mandelson Scandal
As Windsor's arrest brought embarrassment to the royal family, Mandelson's email links with Epstein brought calls for Starmer's resignation.
While he has yet to comment on his former colleague's arrest, the prime minister claimed Mandelson lied and "portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew" after he resigned from the Labor Party.
Starmer told Epstein's s-- trafficking victims, "I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you. Sorry for having believed Mandelson's lies and appointed him, and sorry that even now you're forced to watch this story unfold in public once again."
"I was lied to," Starmer continued in his defense. "It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein, but none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship."
Fortunately for the royal family, Windsor had already been stripped of his titles and was living in exile under disgrace at the time of his arrest.
He was taken into custody for misuse of public office after new emails in the latest DOJ drop showed he forwarded Epstein sensitive full government reports he made while working as the UK trade envoy. The exchanges included information gleaned during trade missions to Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Singapore, Vietnam, and China, from 2010 through 2011.