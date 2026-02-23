Millie Bobby Brown Rings in 22nd Birthday With David Harbour Months After 'Stranger Things' Bullying Claims Leaked
Feb. 23 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Months after Millie Bobby Brown's harassment allegations against Stranger Things co-star David Harbour came to light, the pair appear to have squashed their issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, February 20, Brown and Harbour were both seen at Maison Close Restaurant in New York City celebrating the Enola Holmes actress' 22nd birthday with a group of her Hollywood pals.
Who Was at Millie Bobby Brown's Birthday Bash?
Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, were dressed to the nines as they arrived at the upscale eatery alongside several extended members of their family.
Other attendees included Harbour, Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, actor Jamie Campbell Bower, internet personality Elena Taber and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney and Conner Leavitt.
The day prior, Brown marked her 22nd birthday on social media, penning a message about how "grateful" she was for her husband, their daughter, her "family and friends" and her pets.
"I am so blessed," she added. "Thank you for the birthday wishes."
Inside Millie Bobby Brown's Bullying Claims
Rumors of tensions between Brown and Harbour swirled last year following a bombshell report that claimed she'd filed a harassment and bullying complaint against him prior to filming Season 5 of the hit Netflix series.
While details of his allegedly poor behavior were unclear, there were reportedly "pages of pages" of accusations against the Thunderbolts actor, according to the Daily Mail. However, it was confirmed none of them were related to any type of sexual misconduct.
"Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them," Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2025, regarding the allegations. "So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy."
Despite Brown's alleged harassment claims against Harbour, she confirmed that she did not feel unsafe around her co-star on set.
"Of course I felt safe. I mean, we've worked together for 10 years," she said in an interview with Deadline. "I feel safe with everyone on that set. You naturally just, you know ... you've been doing it for so long."
No 'Perfect Person' on 'Stranger Things'
As Radar previously reported, Brown said it was "exciting" that there was no "perfect person" among them on the set of Stranger Things.
"If you see or meet any of us, you'll know how strange we are in our own way," she explained during an appearance at Netflix HQ last December. "And I think that's what speaks so well to the ensemble, but also to us as individuals and us as actors."
"People and audiences can feel connected to that flawed person," Brown added.
"You are able to be entirely vulnerable because we all are," she continued. "And we're all entirely ourselves."