Donald Trump

Kash Patel Caught 'Disrespecting' Trump With Foul-Mouthed Response During Leaked Locker Room Phone Call After Team USA's Hockey Victory

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel called Donald Trump while he hung out with Team USA in their locker room.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

FBI Director Kash Patel was caught "disrespecting" Donald Trump with a foul-mouthed response during a leaked phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The exchange took place in Italy in the locker room of Team USA after their Olympic hockey victory.

Kash Patel Called Donald Trump From the Team USA Locker Room

Source: @Scavino47/X

Kash Patel said he was 'f------ on it' when Donald Trump asked him to bring Team USA to the State of the Union address.

After Team USA beat Canada in hockey, taking home the coveted gold medal, Patel hung out with them in their locker room, celebrating and chugging a beer.

Patel phoned Trump while there and cracked a beer can while the Don was on the line. While it's unclear if Trump heard him, he invited the team to the State of the Union address, which is due to take place on February 24.

"We’ll get Kash, and we’ll get the military to get you guys," he shared.

After Patel insisted he "got it," Trump asked, "You got it, Kash?"

"I'm on it, I'm f------ on it," Patel replied.

Kash Patel Said He Was Going to 'Bring' Team USA 'Home'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump congratulated Team USA after Kash Patel called him.

While Trump is known for using colorful language, it remains unknown how he feels about the FBI Director using such language while addressing an Olympic team.

Trump did not address it, though, and continued congratulating the team.

"I’m drivin’ the bus, boss, we’ll bring ‘em home," Patel added.

Patel addressed his locker room antics on X, writing, "For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth."

Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent turned podcaster, spoke out to criticize Patel for his behavior, alleging he may have "abused his official position."

A Former Counter-Intelligence Official Talked About Kash Patel Partying

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel had previously been accused of being 'visible at nightclubs' more than at the FBI office.

Frank Figliuzzi, a former counter-intelligence official, alluded on MS Now’s Morning Joe in December Patel has a penchant for partying.

"Reportedly, he’s been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building," he stated.

"And there are reports that daily briefings to him have been changed from every day to maybe twice weekly."

MS Now ended up backpedaling on the allegations Figliuzzi made, insisting it was a "misstatement" and that his claims had not been "verified."

Gavin Newsom's Attack on Kash Patel

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom previously went at Kash Patel for what he deemed as him wasting taxpayer funds.

As Radar previously reported, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Patel last month, accusing him of "fraud and abuse" and taking him to task on his alleged "waste" of taxpayer funds.

"FRAUD ALERT: FBI Director Kash Patel admits he uses his taxpayer-funded private jet to watch concerts and hang out with his girlfriend," Newsom wrote on X, alongside a video of Patel downplaying criticism of him using the FBI's $60million plane so he could visit his beau.

"WASTE, FRAUD, ABUSE!" Newsom added.

Patel had a different tale to tell, insisting he's saved U.S. taxpayers between $4,000 to $7,000 by going through government airbases as opposed to commercial airports.

