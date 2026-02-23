Kash Patel Caught 'Disrespecting' Trump With Foul-Mouthed Response During Leaked Locker Room Phone Call After Team USA's Hockey Victory

After Team USA beat Canada in hockey, taking home the coveted gold medal, Patel hung out with them in their locker room, celebrating and chugging a beer.

Patel phoned Trump while there and cracked a beer can while the Don was on the line. While it's unclear if Trump heard him, he invited the team to the State of the Union address, which is due to take place on February 24.

"We’ll get Kash, and we’ll get the military to get you guys," he shared.

After Patel insisted he "got it," Trump asked, "You got it, Kash?"

"I'm on it, I'm f------ on it," Patel replied.