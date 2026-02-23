'Liability' Andrew Windsor's Time as U.K. Trade Envoy Exposed by Government Officials — 'He Would Arrive Late and Would Only Talk to Young Women'

In contrast to other royals, who often left "everyone feeling delighted," the former prince had a personality that "often left bruises behind," the official claimed.

And one senior figure said officials had raised the alarm about the former prince's "dubious friends."

It was revealed by The Daily Mail the U.K. Government was warned about Andrew's behavior by a British ambassador as far back as 2002.

However, it was 10 years before Andrew, 66, was forced to quit the role because of escalating controversy over his associations, especially with Jeffrey Epstein.

It was reported Andrew eventually agreed to give up the trade position following a conversation between David Cameron, who by then had taken over from Blair as prime minister, and the late Queen.