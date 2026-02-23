'Liability' Andrew Windsor's Time as U.K. Trade Envoy Exposed by Government Officials — 'He Would Arrive Late and Would Only Talk to Young Women'
Feb. 23 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor was a “liability” in his former role as U.K. trade envoy, according to government insiders who also claimed the disgraced ex-royal "would only talk to young women," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Several officials raised concerns about Andrew's suitability for the role, which he held for a decade from 2001.
'We'd Rather Not Have Any Dealings With Him'
He took on the job when Tony Blair was British Prime Minister, having just retired from the navy. The role involved meetings with a series of U.K. and international businesspeople, as well as foreign leaders, where he would essentially facilitate introductions.
Vince Cable, who was business secretary in 2011, said the former Duke of York "was thought to be a bit of a freeloader who wasn't very useful, and we'd rather not have any dealings with him."
Government insiders claimed ambassadors would often complain about staging big events, "just for Andrew to arrive late and only talk to the young women and then leave early."
Andrew Windsor's 'Dubious Friends' Sparked Worry For Officials
In contrast to other royals, who often left "everyone feeling delighted," the former prince had a personality that "often left bruises behind," the official claimed.
And one senior figure said officials had raised the alarm about the former prince's "dubious friends."
It was revealed by The Daily Mail the U.K. Government was warned about Andrew's behavior by a British ambassador as far back as 2002.
However, it was 10 years before Andrew, 66, was forced to quit the role because of escalating controversy over his associations, especially with Jeffrey Epstein.
It was reported Andrew eventually agreed to give up the trade position following a conversation between David Cameron, who by then had taken over from Blair as prime minister, and the late Queen.
Andrew Windsor Alleged Actions Would Have Left Queen Ashamed
Radar recently revealed how allegations Andrew used Buckingham Palace "like a brothel" to host women linked to Epstein would have left the Queen "spinning in her grave" at the suggestion her official residence was "defiled."
The former Duke of York has denied wrongdoing in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct.
However, newly released files in the United States have prompted fresh calls for police to investigate whether women connected to Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, were brought into royal residences.
The controversy centers on claims a woman described as a possible Epstein trafficking victim was flown into Britain on the abuser's Boeing 727 – known as the "Lolita Express" – and escorted into Buckingham Palace under the codename "Mrs Windsor."
Following the release of the bombshell files, Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedophile.
Marcus Johnstone, a criminal defense lawyer specializing in sexual offense cases, said the implications of the so-called "Buckingham Palace brothel" allegations were constitutionally explosive.
He said: "Andrew could technically face action for a great many alleged sexual offenses, including sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, or even prostitution legislation – though much of this depends on what he knew and what can be proven he knew beyond all reasonable doubt.
"It may not even be beyond the realms of possibility that a Royal Palace was used as a brothel, but proving this is a much more challenging task entirely."
A source close to the royal household added, "For the late Queen, Buckingham Palace was a symbol of duty and service. To hear it spoken of in the same breath as trafficking would have had her spinning in her grave."