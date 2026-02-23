Rob Reiner's Son Nick Pleads NOT Guilty to Two Counts of First-Degree Murder — As He's Accused of Stabbing His Parents to Death in Horrific Crime

Nick appeared in court in Los Angeles on Monday, February 23. His head was shaved, and he had a light beard and mustache. The 32-year-old remained silent as he sat slumped forward in his chair, listening as his new public defense attorney entered a plea on his behalf.

Although the horrendous crime happened in December, Nick's arraignment was pushed back after his original defense attorney, famed lawyer Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case.

During Nick's initial court appearance on December 17, 2025, one day after he was charged with his parents' murders, Jackson agreed to delay the arraignment so he could review the case.

Jackson later told reporters there were "very complex and serious issues associated with this case" that required a more thorough examination at the time.

With Jackson off the case, the Being Charlie screenwriter is now being represented by public defender Kimberly Greene, who has nearly two decades of experience.