Breaking News

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Pleads NOT Guilty to Two Counts of First-Degree Murder — As He's Accused of Stabbing His Parents to Death in Horrific Crime

nick reiner
Source: reuters/youtube

Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can report.

The beloved actor/director's son will remain in custody without bail as he awaits trial.

Nick Appears with His New Attorney

Photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner is accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele.

Nick appeared in court in Los Angeles on Monday, February 23. His head was shaved, and he had a light beard and mustache. The 32-year-old remained silent as he sat slumped forward in his chair, listening as his new public defense attorney entered a plea on his behalf.

Although the horrendous crime happened in December, Nick's arraignment was pushed back after his original defense attorney, famed lawyer Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case.

During Nick's initial court appearance on December 17, 2025, one day after he was charged with his parents' murders, Jackson agreed to delay the arraignment so he could review the case.

Jackson later told reporters there were "very complex and serious issues associated with this case" that required a more thorough examination at the time.

With Jackson off the case, the Being Charlie screenwriter is now being represented by public defender Kimberly Greene, who has nearly two decades of experience.

Nick's History of Drug Use and Mental Illness

Nick Reiner
Source: reuters/youtube

Nick is being represented by a public defender.

The lifeless bodies of Nick's parents, Rob, 78, and 70-year-old Michele, were discovered with their throats slashed inside their Brentwood home in the early hours of Sunday, December 14.

A motive for the killing has not been revealed, but the 32-year-old has a history of drug addiction and mental illness, and reportedly suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

He is said to have changed his medication due to unwanted weight gain a month before the couple were fatally stabbed to death in bed. It's unclear whether Nick – who has been to rehab at least 18 times – was using drugs at the time of the murders.

Some insiders believed Nick snapped because he had relapsed and wasn't on the correct medication, and allegedly killed his parents in a drug-fueled rage.

"Nick is totally detached from reality," said an insider. "He can't seem to process or comprehend what he's done."

The Night of Their Murders

nick reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

He will remain in jail without bond until his trial.

The night of their murders, Rob and Michele attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. They brought Nick along with them. However, the All in the Family star reportedly got into a heated argument with Nick at the party in front of other A-list guests.

Amid the uproar, Rob and Michele reportedly left the party. The next day, their bodies would be discovered in their home.

Earlier this week, O'Brien spoke publicly for the first time about the tragedy, saying: "I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them, and I was seeing them a lot. My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people."

"And to have that experience of saying good night to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone...I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward," he continued. "I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful."

Rob's Worst Fears Realized

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick and his father Rob reportedly got into a heated argument the night of the murders.

According to reports, Rob and Nick's loud argument at the former talk show host's party centered around Nick's behavior.

Before leaving the party, a source claimed the director told O'Brien and other close pals, "I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me."

But for all their fear, Nick's parents never gave up on him, and moved him into their home just a few days before their violent end, as he’d allegedly been struggling in recent weeks.

"There's a lot of talk about him dealing with serious substance abuse issues," one insider said."His parents loved him deeply and did everything they could to help, but it was an ongoing, horrific issue that ultimately appears to have destroyed the whole family in the most tragic, gruesome, and unimaginable way."

