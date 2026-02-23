Jeffrey Epstein Stashed 'Computers and Photographs' in Storage Units Across U.S. — And It May Contain Never-Before-Seen Evidence
Feb. 23 2026, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein had a series of secret storage lockers spread across the country where he hid potentially damning computer files and photographs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Authorities have reportedly never raided the lockers, which could contain crucial information and evidence on the s-- fiend's network of suspected clients.
Epstein Rented Half a Dozen Secret Storage Units.
Documents discovered buried in the final batch of Epstein files reveal the financier rented six self-storage units across the U.S. and used them to house various items from his global homes, including computers from Little Saint James, his private island in the Caribbean.
Epstein also reportedly hired private detectives to continually move the items around, in a seemingly desperate bid to stay one step ahead of federal investigators.
One of the newly discovered emails instructed Epstein's employees to shuttle computers from one storage unit to another, after apparently being tipped off about a police raid on his home in the mid-2000s.
Secrets of Epstein's Storage Units
Private investigators were also apparently paid tens of thousands of dollars to open a secret storage unit in New York for his use.
In one email to Epstein, one employee asked the late convicted s-- offender and his lawyers what to do after receiving a request from ex-Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre for access to some computers she was looking for to support her claims.
On Aug 23 2009, Bill Riley – one half of the Riley Kiraly private detective agency that Epstein hired – emailed the financier and his lawyers: "Over the weekend I learned that plaintiff’s counsel are looking to get from me the computers and paperwork I took from Jeff’s house prior to the search warrant."
"I have them locked in storage and would like to know what to do with them. They are no longer needed in the criminal case, I assume," the email continued. "Is it possible to give you these items for your review and safekeeping or give it to Darren Indyke [Epstein’s lawyer] or back to Jeff, etc.?"
Young Girls' Names Discovered in Binders
In July, photos released by the Department of Justice of a raid of Epstein's New York mansion revealed boxes filled with dozens of CDs, hard drives, and binders with young girls' names hidden inside.
Among the evidence were shelves full of labeled binders, which are believed to be filled with the names of some of the young girls and women Epstein is alleged to have trafficked.
CDs and hard drives filled with photos and videos of the alleged debauchery were also unearthed, as was a giant safe found in a closet that contained cash and a collection of passports.
Epstein was 'Tipped Off' About a Coming Search
As Radar previously reported, former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff John Mark Dougan said authorities knew there were "tapes and dvds" of Epstein's alleged victims, but were never able to find them.
"Every bedroom in Epstein's houses had multiple cameras in them," Dougan shared. "He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything. So the Palm Beach Police Department, they knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs. Except... Now, this is very interesting. When they went to search for them, they were gone."
Dougan continued: "It's not really a question of who would have had access. The question you should be asking is: Who had knowledge that the search was coming? And the answer to that is the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office."
"They're the ones who have to take the warrants and take them in front of the judge to get them signed off," he added. "There were elements within these two organizations that didn't want to see anything happen to Epstein."