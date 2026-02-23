Jeffrey Epstein Stashed 'Computers and Photographs' in Storage Units Across U.S. — And It May Contain Never-Before-Seen Evidence

Private investigators were also apparently paid tens of thousands of dollars to open a secret storage unit in New York for his use.

In one email to Epstein, one employee asked the late convicted s-- offender and his lawyers what to do after receiving a request from ex-Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre for access to some computers she was looking for to support her claims.

On Aug 23 2009, Bill Riley – one half of the Riley Kiraly private detective agency that Epstein hired – emailed the financier and his lawyers: "Over the weekend I learned that plaintiff’s counsel are looking to get from me the computers and paperwork I took from Jeff’s house prior to the search warrant."

"I have them locked in storage and would like to know what to do with them. They are no longer needed in the criminal case, I assume," the email continued. "Is it possible to give you these items for your review and safekeeping or give it to Darren Indyke [Epstein’s lawyer] or back to Jeff, etc.?"