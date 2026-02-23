Bonnie Blue Faces Backlash Over 'Pregnancy' Announcement After Bedding 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding' Sex Stunt
Feb. 23 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is facing backlash for announcing she's pregnant after taking 400 men to bed during a "cattle breeding" sex stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the stunt, the controversial star broke the record for having the most unprotected sex with the highest number of men in just one day.
Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Announcement
Blue took to YouTube on February 22 to confirm the bun in her oven, explaining she's been "sick" and had a "mega migraine" headache.
She also shared certain foods have been making her "feel sick," while others she's wanted to "eat instantly" or else she would "be sick."
Blue then decided to take a pregnancy test, admitting she was "a little bit nervous."
When she came back on camera, she displayed the results.
"That is a pretty... it's like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like, fully pregnant."
She then made an appointment for an ultrasound, where the pregnancy was confirmed.
"Oh, is that the baby?" she questioned. "That’s actually crazy."
Bonnie Blue Slammed Over Her Pregnancy
While a baby is typically cause for celebration, Blue was met with instant criticism on social media for her big reveal.
"She'll probably abort it after she grifts off the ultrasound pics," one X user claimed.
Another noted they "feel so sorry" for her forthcoming child due to its "horrible origin story."
"Thankfully, we can write our own stories with time in life, but damn, that will be a rough start to have her as a mother," they added.
She did get some support on TikTok, though, with one person writing they were "so happy" for her and another noting they loved "to hear" the news.
What Did Bonnie Blue Previously Say About Getting Pregnant?
Blue previously revealed how she planned to handle a potential pregnancy after her wild romp with 400 men, telling US Weekly it was a "problem for another day."
She did insist she "of course" would tell the men who participated in her sex stunt if she got pregnant.
"Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day," she shared. "It was important for me to remember more than just their p---- size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details."
Sarah Ferguson Checked Herself Into 'World's Most Expensive Wellness Clinic' in a Bid to Escape Public Outrage Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Details on Bonnie Blue's Sex Stunt
As Radar previously reported, the promiscuous encounters occurred at Lord Davenport’s mansion, the same spot where Blue broke a world record in January 2025, allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
Men had to wait in line for the opportunity to be intimate with Blue, with some waiting over seven hours. Refreshments were served to guests who waited in line.
When speaking with a media outlet, Blue divulged she was "concerned" she would "drown" due to the "amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day."
"I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue," she added.
Blue had initially postponed the frisky happening due to her menstrual cycle, noting it was the "wrong time of the month."