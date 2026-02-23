Bonnie Blue Faces Backlash Over 'Pregnancy' Announcement After Bedding 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding' Sex Stunt

During the stunt, the controversial star broke the record for having the most unprotected sex with the highest number of men in just one day.

Bonnie Blue is facing backlash for announcing she's pregnant after taking 400 men to bed during a "cattle breeding" sex stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bonnie Blue showed off the results of her pregnancy test on camera.

Blue took to YouTube on February 22 to confirm the bun in her oven, explaining she's been "sick" and had a "mega migraine" headache.

She also shared certain foods have been making her "feel sick," while others she's wanted to "eat instantly" or else she would "be sick."

Blue then decided to take a pregnancy test, admitting she was "a little bit nervous."

When she came back on camera, she displayed the results.

"That is a pretty... it's like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like, fully pregnant."

She then made an appointment for an ultrasound, where the pregnancy was confirmed.

"Oh, is that the baby?" she questioned. "That’s actually crazy."