Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Faces Backlash Over 'Pregnancy' Announcement After Bedding 400 Men During 'Cattle Breeding' Sex Stunt

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: Bonnie Blue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue said she's 'fully pregnant' in a YouTube video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bonnie Blue is facing backlash for announcing she's pregnant after taking 400 men to bed during a "cattle breeding" sex stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the stunt, the controversial star broke the record for having the most unprotected sex with the highest number of men in just one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Announcement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Bonnie Blue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue showed off the results of her pregnancy test on camera.

Blue took to YouTube on February 22 to confirm the bun in her oven, explaining she's been "sick" and had a "mega migraine" headache.

She also shared certain foods have been making her "feel sick," while others she's wanted to "eat instantly" or else she would "be sick."

Blue then decided to take a pregnancy test, admitting she was "a little bit nervous."

When she came back on camera, she displayed the results.

"That is a pretty... it's like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like, fully pregnant."

She then made an appointment for an ultrasound, where the pregnancy was confirmed.

"Oh, is that the baby?" she questioned. "That’s actually crazy."

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Slammed Over Her Pregnancy

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: Bonnie Blue/YouTube

An X user criticized Bonnie Blue's pregnancy announcement, stating she'd 'probably abort' the baby after she 'grifts off the ultrasound pics.'

While a baby is typically cause for celebration, Blue was met with instant criticism on social media for her big reveal.

"She'll probably abort it after she grifts off the ultrasound pics," one X user claimed.

Another noted they "feel so sorry" for her forthcoming child due to its "horrible origin story."

"Thankfully, we can write our own stories with time in life, but damn, that will be a rough start to have her as a mother," they added.

She did get some support on TikTok, though, with one person writing they were "so happy" for her and another noting they loved "to hear" the news.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Bonnie Blue Previously Say About Getting Pregnant?

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @BONNIEBLUELINKS/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue took DNA samples on the day she had unprotected sex with 400 men.

Blue previously revealed how she planned to handle a potential pregnancy after her wild romp with 400 men, telling US Weekly it was a "problem for another day."

She did insist she "of course" would tell the men who participated in her sex stunt if she got pregnant.

"Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day," she shared. "It was important for me to remember more than just their p---- size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson Checked Herself Into 'World's Most Expensive Wellness Clinic' in a Bid to Escape Public Outrage Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

picture of Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo

BAFTAs N-Word Outrage: Presenter Forced to Apologize after Tourette's Campaigner Yells Racial Slurs at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo During Star-Studded Awards Bash

Details on Bonnie Blue's Sex Stunt

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @BONNIEBLUELINKS/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue had previously slept with 1057 men in 12 hours.

As Radar previously reported, the promiscuous encounters occurred at Lord Davenport’s mansion, the same spot where Blue broke a world record in January 2025, allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Men had to wait in line for the opportunity to be intimate with Blue, with some waiting over seven hours. Refreshments were served to guests who waited in line.

When speaking with a media outlet, Blue divulged she was "concerned" she would "drown" due to the "amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day."

"I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue," she added.

Blue had initially postponed the frisky happening due to her menstrual cycle, noting it was the "wrong time of the month."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.