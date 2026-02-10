Adult Content Creator Bonnie Blue Breaks Another Vile Record — Bedding 400 Men Without Protection In One Day
Feb. 10 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Adult star Bonnie Blue has broken another record, as she took 400 men to bed without protection in one day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Saturday, February 7, Blue detailed she slept with 400 men. A press release shared with a media outlet claimed the previous record was allegedly 65 men, a feat achieved by Ariana Jollee in 2004.
Details On Bonnie Blue's Event
The event in which Blue, 26, slept with 400 men took place at Lord Davenport’s mansion, the same venue where she broke a world record in January 2025, allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
Lily Phillips, an OnlyFans star, claimed she beat that record later on in 2025, alleging she slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours.
At Blue's events, participants had to wait in line to sleep with her, with some men waiting over seven hours. Refreshments were served to guests on the line.
Bonnie Blue Begs For the 'Strongest Swimmers'
In a statement to a media outlet, Blue stated, "I was concerned I'd drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day.
"I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue."
In January, Blue revealed she had to postpone her event, blaming it on her menstrual cycle.
Specifically, she said she had to delay it "for one unapologetically blunt reason – it’s the wrong time of the month."
"This Saturday’s event is being pushed back to 7 February – not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work," Blue said via a press release at the time. "Some things can’t be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one’s definitely going to be worth the wait."
Bonnie Blue's Requests Revealed
Blue also had previously shared she was on a "breeding mission" with her latest conquest.
"Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event," she claimed. "But that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad."
"I want a cream pie, and I don’t want to stop before you breed me," she added.
A press release also stated, "Bonnie has confirmed that her body had the final say. Fans who snapped up tickets for the January date won’t lose out, with bookings automatically rolling over to the new February slot."
The event aside, Blue has been candid about her fertility journey in the past.
"I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I'd have to go down the IVF route," she had shared with a news outlet previously
"So I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally," she added.