Adult Content Creator Bonnie Blue Breaks Another Vile Record — Bedding 400 Men Without Protection In One Day

In a statement to a media outlet, Blue stated, "I was concerned I'd drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day.

"I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue."

In January, Blue revealed she had to postpone her event, blaming it on her menstrual cycle.

Specifically, she said she had to delay it "for one unapologetically blunt reason – it’s the wrong time of the month."

"This Saturday’s event is being pushed back to 7 February – not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work," Blue said via a press release at the time. "Some things can’t be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one’s definitely going to be worth the wait."