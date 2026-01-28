OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Hits Sick New Low as She Reveals 'Cattle Breeding' Mass Sex Stunt to Set Bizarre World Record

Blue took to Instagram to share a video saying she would be hosting a new event on February 7 to celebrate the anniversary of her "world record" of sleeping with 1,057 men last year.

"I've broken world records; I've been banned from countries – but I'm yet to be successfully bred," Blue stated.

"So on Saturday, February 7th, boys, this is your opportunity to not only use me as a toy this time but to breed me like cattle," she continued.

She also explained she initially wanted to do the event on January 17 but changed the date so it would align with her bodily cycle.