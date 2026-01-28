Your tip
Bonnie Blue

OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Hits Sick New Low as She Reveals 'Cattle Breeding' Mass Sex Stunt to Set Bizarre World Record

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @ONLYBONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue gained a lot of buzz for allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in a single day.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Updated 12:52 p.m. ET

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has hit a sick new low after revealing her "cattle breeding" sex stunt to set a bizarre world record, RadarOnline.com can report.

While Blue gained a lot of buzz for allegedly having sex with 1,057 men in a single day in 2025, her latest disturbing move will leave her followers just as shocked.

Bonnie Blue's Latest Stunt Revealed

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @ONLYBONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue said she's 'broken world records.'

Blue took to Instagram to share a video saying she would be hosting a new event on February 7 to celebrate the anniversary of her "world record" of sleeping with 1,057 men last year.

"I've broken world records; I've been banned from countries – but I'm yet to be successfully bred," Blue stated.

"So on Saturday, February 7th, boys, this is your opportunity to not only use me as a toy this time but to breed me like cattle," she continued.

She also explained she initially wanted to do the event on January 17 but changed the date so it would align with her bodily cycle.

Bonnie Blue Explains Delaying Her Event

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @ONLYBONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue apologized for delaying her event.

She opened up more about her menstrual cycle to her fans and explained why this played a part in the date switch.

"Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event, but that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy," she stated.

"So Saturday, February 7th, is not only the perfect time but, the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad," she added. "I don’t want to stop before you breed me."

Tickets for the event are currently up for sale, and anyone who purchased one for the January date will still be allowed to attend the new date.

Bonnie Blue Explained It Was the 'Wrong Time of the Month' to Have Her Event

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @ONLYBONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

A press release claimed Bonnie Blue's 'body' has the 'final say' on her event.

Per US Weekly, Blue had previously put out a press release explaining the event being delayed "for one unapologetically blunt reason — it's the wrong time of the month."

"This Saturday's event is being pushed back to 7 February — not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work," it added. "Some things can't be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one's definitely going to be worth the wait.

"Bonnie has confirmed that her body had the final say."

Aside from common folk, Blue also invited prisoners to partake in her raunchy event.

"Prisoners, you've served your time, and now it's time to serve me. Saturday, the 17th of January, in London, I want to pleasure you in more ways than one. I don't care if you wear an ankle monitor, in fact, I think it's kind of hot," she stated, according to The Tab.

Bonnie Blue

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @ONLYBONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue revealed she's 'always trying something new.'

Blue also detailed the event would be "bigger, bolder and more bonkers than anything I've done before."

"This isn't a quick thing," she noted. "We're talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself."

She also shared her latest stunt will incorporate three holes as opposed to two last year.

"This year, to celebrate the one-year anniversary, I'm using three holes and going for 24 hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I'm going to be able to walk out of it," she said in an Instagram video.

She also said the following to The Tab: "I'm always trying something new. This time I'll be using an extra hole I’ve never used before. Blokes can get involved by using the hashtag Bonnie Back Blowout and telling me why they should take part."

