Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Plan Exposed After Having Unprotected Sex With 400 Men — 'I Got Their DNA Samples'

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonniebluelinks/instagram

Bonnie Blue had unprotected sex with 400 men in one day at a recent event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue has detailed how she plans to navigate a potential pregnancy after going on a wild romp and having unprotected s-- with 400 men in one day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The adult content creator allegedly beat a record previously set by Ariana Jollee in 2004 when she took 65 men to bed.

What Did Bonnie Blue Say About a Pregnancy?

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonniebluelinks/instagram

Blue said if she's pregnant that's a 'problem for another day.'

When asked about a potential bun in the oven, Blue brushed off the real possibility to US Weekly, insisting that it was a "problem for another day.

If she does get pregnant from the one-day s-- session, Blue claimed she will "of course" inform the participants.

"Which is why I collected DNA samples on the day," she shared. "It was important for me to remember more than just their p---- size this time round, so I got their DNA samples and their contact details."

What Precautions Were Taken at Bonnie Blue's 400-Men Event?

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonniebluelinks/instagram

Men had to take an STD test before getting to be intimate with Blue.

Blue explained all participants were required to undergo STD testing before getting intimate with her. The controversial star also plans to undergo testing for STDS and pregnancy at some point in the future.

"No extra precautions were taken other than the standard s---, shave, and shower," she elaborated.

As for how the day turned out, Blue shared she feels "great."

"This is the most hydrated I've ever felt, and I'll put it down to the amount of fluids that were left inside me," she said. "I always knew I wasn’t going to be going into the thousands, as the event focus was on being filled up as opposed to a number game."

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonniebluelinks/instagram

Blue previously said she was 'concerned' she would 'drown' due to the 'amount of fluids' she planned to consume at her event.

As Radar previously shared, the sexual encounters took place at Lord Davenport’s mansion, the same location where she broke a world record in January 2025, allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

To get the opportunity to bed her, men had to wait in line, with some waiting over seven hours. Refreshments were provided to guests who waited in line.

In a statement to a news outlet, Blue confessed she was "concerned" she would "drown" due to the "amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day."

"I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue," she noted.

Bonnie Blue Initially Delayed the Event

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonniebluelinks/instagram

The adult content creator event was initially delayed due to her menstrual cycle.

In January, Blue explained she had to postpone her event due to her menstrual cycle, specifically sharing it was delayed "for one unapologetically blunt reason – it’s the wrong time of the month."

"This Saturday’s event is being pushed back to 7 February – not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work," she stated in a press release at the time. "Some things can’t be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one’s definitely going to be worth the wait."

She also previously explained this go-round she was on a "breeding mission."

"Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event," Blue said. "But that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday, 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad."

"I want a cream pie, and I don’t want to stop before you breed me," she added.

