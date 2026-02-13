EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Dead in Mainstream Porn! Top Adult Entertainers 'Won't Work With Orgy Queen Over Killer STD Fears'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is being warned she has "out-porned herself" from working in the adult movie business, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The adult star, 26, born Tia Billinger, recently claims she romped her way to another stomach-churning world record she boasted made her alleged s-- marathon with 1,057 men in 12 hours look tame.
The 'Real Fear' in the Industry Revealed
She said she held a marathon X-rated session in London on February 7 that obliterated the "creampie world record" by letting around 400 men have unprotected s-- with her.
The previous alleged record for the X-rated stunt was said to have stood at 65, achieved by Ariana Jollee in Prague in 2004.
Blue said about her latest s-- feat: "I was concerned I'd drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue."
But an industry source said Blue's latest gangb--- has put the frighteners up other adult actors shooting with her.
They warned: "The real fear in the industry is that she is riddled with STDs as a result of so much unprotected s--. She has said she asks for proof of clean tests from all her movie participants, but some of those will need to be repeated and won't be thorough enough, and no doubt some of the men did not wait for the gold standard clean s-- test, which has to happen three months from the last unprotected s-- contact."
The insider added, "Also, who is regulating all this for her? Doctors? I doubt it. The reality is, Bonnie has now probably out-porned herself from working in the mainstream porn industry."
AIDS Allegations After Bonnie Blue Event
The warning comes months after Radar revealed Blue has faced claims her alleged 1,057-man o--- challenge resulted in one participant contracting AIDS.
She bragged in January last year she had set the world record for the most number of sexual partners in one day.
An unnamed man later took to social media to post a video saying it left him with a string of deadly STDs, including AIDS.
He said to the camera at the time: "I was one of the guys who took part in the Bonnie Blue 1,000-man challenge. First things first, I do want to say, her s-- was kind of fire, I'm not gonna lie. Unfortunately, since then, I have contracted AIDS, herpes, and multiple other STDs."
The man added, "I was actually one of the last people to go. I think I was number 936."
Urging other participants to head to a sexual health clinic, he also declared: "If you were one of the guys there, you should probably go and get tested."
It is not clear if the video was a hoax, and Blue has not publicly commented on the clip, which was shared on Instagram by an account with the handle RadioOneAfrica.
There is no suggestion Blue has STDs.
One critic of the man who appears in the clip posted in the comments section: "Why have a little pleasure for a little season of your life to face a lifetime of consequences? You play with fire, you'd better expect to be burned."
Another dismissed the clip as a fake, saying: "You can't contract AIDS only HIV. AIDS doesn't develop that fast."
'I'm Happy to Risk the Things That I Do'
Blue has admitted she would risk getting HIV for her work as she makes more than $1million a month through her porn work.
Her o--- challenge has been slammed by some fellow porn stars as "fake" and "mathematically impossible." But Blue insists it was genuine, saying she bedded exactly 1,057 men during her "challenge."
She insisted the men involved wore condoms in a bid to prevent any transmission of infection. Blue admitted after the o---: "HIV is the big one. And I still choose to do it – I'm happy to risk the things I risk to do."
She added she had hit $1.4million in earnings a month, while keeping her family on her payroll.
Blue has come under fire for her recent "Bang Bus" challenges and vows to have s-- with "barely legal" lads.