EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Dead in Mainstream Porn! Top Adult Entertainers 'Won't Work With Orgy Queen Over Killer STD Fears'

She said she held a marathon X-rated session in London on February 7 that obliterated the "creampie world record" by letting around 400 men have unprotected s-- with her.

The previous alleged record for the X-rated stunt was said to have stood at 65, achieved by Ariana Jollee in Prague in 2004.

Blue said about her latest s-- feat: "I was concerned I'd drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue."

But an industry source said Blue's latest gangb--- has put the frighteners up other adult actors shooting with her.

They warned: "The real fear in the industry is that she is riddled with STDs as a result of so much unprotected s--. She has said she asks for proof of clean tests from all her movie participants, but some of those will need to be repeated and won't be thorough enough, and no doubt some of the men did not wait for the gold standard clean s-- test, which has to happen three months from the last unprotected s-- contact."

The insider added, "Also, who is regulating all this for her? Doctors? I doubt it. The reality is, Bonnie has now probably out-porned herself from working in the mainstream porn industry."