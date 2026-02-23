Sarah Ferguson Checked Herself Into 'World's Most Expensive Wellness Clinic' in a Bid to Escape Public Outrage Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

A source told the Daily Mail: "She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she'll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she's feeling at her most vulnerable."

​The lakeside clinic offers several different month-long recovery programmes for ultra-wealthy clients.

Individuals will have access to 15 medical experts, as well as a chauffeur and a private chef.

Another friend in Switzerland revealed Ferguson — a regular Paracelsus client — was said to have been "absolutely crushed" by the email exchanges being publicly released by the DOJ.

The pal said: "Sarah has built up a strong relationship with Paracelsus, so it was the obvious place for her to get away from everything."