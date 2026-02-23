Sarah Ferguson Checked Herself Into 'World's Most Expensive Wellness Clinic' in a Bid to Escape Public Outrage Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Feb. 23 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson checked into what’s been dubbed "the world's most expensive wellness clinic" after being dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Duchess of York, 66, spent time at the retreat before news of ex-husband Andrew Windsor's arrest last week over his association with Epstein.
Ferguson Visits Retreat When She's 'Most Vulnerable'
Ferguson's own links with the convicted sex offender have also been heavily scrutinized following the latest DOJ Epstein Files dump, which has exposed what appears to be a far more extensive connection to the late financier than originally thought.
But as growing questions mounted regarding her role in the scandal, Ferguson traveled to Switzerland to stay at a $18k-a-week retreat to "reset the nervous system."
She reportedly took refuge at the world-renowned Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, arriving after Christmas and leaving at the end of January.
'Absolutely Crushed' Emails Have Been Made Public
A source told the Daily Mail: "She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she'll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she's feeling at her most vulnerable."
The lakeside clinic offers several different month-long recovery programmes for ultra-wealthy clients.
Individuals will have access to 15 medical experts, as well as a chauffeur and a private chef.
Another friend in Switzerland revealed Ferguson — a regular Paracelsus client — was said to have been "absolutely crushed" by the email exchanges being publicly released by the DOJ.
The pal said: "Sarah has built up a strong relationship with Paracelsus, so it was the obvious place for her to get away from everything."
Mystery Surrounding Current Whereabouts
Following the prolonged stay at the clinic, thought to have lasted several weeks, the globe-trotting former royal is subsequently thought to have spent time in both the French Alps and the United Arab Emirates.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Prince William is said to be drawing a hard line against his auntie, with insiders telling us the future king is determined to keep the disgraced ex-Duchess of York at arm's length from the royal family for good.
Andrew is moving to Marsh Farm in Norfolk after being stripped of royal duties, while Ferguson is now understood to be considering a return to Windsor to be closer to her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
The ex-royal was once described as the royal family's "bounceback queen" and is said to be assembling a new publicity team as she plans her next steps.
But an insider close to the family told us about how her future in The Firm is doomed thanks to William's desire to lead a scandal-free monarchy when he ascends to the throne.
"Sarah has consistently maintained that once she understood the kind of man Epstein was, she severed all contact and distanced herself completely from him. Her argument has always been that any association happened before the full horror of his behavior was known," the source said.
"But with these newly surfaced emails entering the public domain, that defense is being scrutinized far more harshly. The optics are incredibly damaging, and in the current climate, there's very little appetite for nuance."