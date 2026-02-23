BAFTAs N-Word Outrage: Presenter Forced to Apologize after Tourette's Campaigner Yells Racial Slurs at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo During Star-Studded Awards Bash

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Scottish actor, 61, issued a statement explaining the outbursts made by John Davidson, who inspired British movie I Swear, which scored five nominations at the event.

BAFTAs host Alan Cumming was forced to apologize after a Tourette's campaigner yelled racial slurs at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo during Sunday night's ceremony.

His tics triggered the slurs, including the N-word, as Jordan, 39, and Lindo, 73, gave out the first award of the night for Best Special Visual Effects.

The tics were picked up by the BBC and made the TV broadcast of the ceremony, despite airing with a delay of two hours.

Responding at the time, first-time host Cumming said: "You may have noticed some strong language in the background.

"This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience.

"Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone."