Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's 'Family Showdown' — With Exes' Teen Daughters 'Now Choosing Sides'

The girls have been very freaked out by all the rumors and they're fiercely protective of their mom, who everyone knows never wanted the marriage to end," the source told RadarOnline.com. "It's a big reason why they didn't push to spend Christmas with Keith in Nashville after all."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Urban's daughters celebrated the holidays with Kidman, 58, in Australia instead. (Per their custody agreement, the kids are supposed to spend Christmas with their dad in odd-numbered years.) The country music star was a "real gentleman about it," an insider said at the time.

However, "Keith expects Nicole to honor the custody agreement," noted the source, which grants him 59 days out of the year with his girls. "And he's looking forward to welcoming them back to Tennessee with his girls."

"There may be some tough conversations to be had," noted the source, but "he'll be happy to answer any questions they may have about his current dating situation, brainstorm the way things will work moving forward and show them that he still has the utmost respect for their mom no matter what," continued the source.