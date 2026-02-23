Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Keith Urban
Exclusive

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's 'Family Showdown' — With Exes' Teen Daughters 'Now Choosing Sides'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's family showdown deepens as teen daughters pick sides in the split.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's family showdown deepens as teen daughters pick sides in the split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Keith Urban is being iced out by daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, amid new rumors he's been secretly seeing another woman after splitting from Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the Blue Ain't Your Colo singer, 58, is refusing to roll over and is insisting on a face-to-face meeting with the whole family.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Divided

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Nicole Kidman's daughters support her as rumors strained Keith Urban's relationship with his daughters.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Nicole Kidman's daughters support her as rumors strained Keith Urban's relationship with his daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

"Keith is never going to give up on his kids, not in a million years," declared a source. "He respects their decision to stick by their mom's side for right now but says there's a lot of B.S. doing the rounds and it's his duty to look them in the eyes and set the record straight before the whole thing gets totally out of hand."

Rumors began swirling in January that Urban is dating Karley Scott Collins, a rising country star and the opener of his 2025 High and Alive World Tour. An online article even speculated that the two have moved in together.

"Y'all, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," Collins, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story Jan. 18. But the damage was already done.

Article continues below advertisement

The girls have been very freaked out by all the rumors and they're fiercely protective of their mom, who everyone knows never wanted the marriage to end," the source told RadarOnline.com. "It's a big reason why they didn't push to spend Christmas with Keith in Nashville after all."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Urban's daughters celebrated the holidays with Kidman, 58, in Australia instead. (Per their custody agreement, the kids are supposed to spend Christmas with their dad in odd-numbered years.) The country music star was a "real gentleman about it," an insider said at the time.

However, "Keith expects Nicole to honor the custody agreement," noted the source, which grants him 59 days out of the year with his girls. "And he's looking forward to welcoming them back to Tennessee with his girls."

"There may be some tough conversations to be had," noted the source, but "he'll be happy to answer any questions they may have about his current dating situation, brainstorm the way things will work moving forward and show them that he still has the utmost respect for their mom no matter what," continued the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith's Links To Other Ladies

Article continues below advertisement
Karley Scott Collins denied online claims linking her romantically to Urban during his 'High and Alive World Tour.'
Source: MEGA

Karley Scott Collins denied online claims linking her romantically to Urban during his 'High and Alive World Tour.'

Article continues below advertisement

Since news of their separation broke in September, Urbanhas been linked to several women, including musician Maggie Baugh. A video of them performing The Fighter on his High and Alive Tour went viral in October.

In it, Urban changed the lyrics to the song, which he wrote about Kidman, to reference Baugh, 25, sending the internet into a tizzy. "I've been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s**t into it," he fired back at his Nashville stop on Oct. 17.

His anger has been building. "Keith has tried to brush the rumors aside, but it seems every week the talk about his private life, and especially whom he may be dating, grows louder," said the source.

"People are adding two and two together and coming out with five or six on such a regular basis – which, of course, becomes a huge talking point on the internet – and he's unable to control what he says is a wickedly false narrative that's totally untrue and unfair in equal measure."

Article continues below advertisement

Big Little Lies

Article continues below advertisement
Maggie Baugh drew attention after performing 'The Fighter' with Urban as speculation about his dating life spread.
Source: MEGA

Maggie Baugh drew attention after performing 'The Fighter' with Urban as speculation about his dating life spread.

Article continues below advertisement

The truth is, Urban has moved on from Kidman.

However, the Somebody Like You singer has "purposefully chosen to keep those details private," the source noted.

"He wants to protect himself and others from the rabid gossip and interference that comes with opening up about matters that, quite frankly, are his business and no one else's."

As far as the four-time Grammy winner is concerned, "people can keep guessing because at this stage, he has zero interest in naming names or going public with anyone," added the source.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
government turns cockroaches spies surveillance tech

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Bugging Out — How the Government is Turning COCKROACHES into Spies

bethenny frankels biz bust double divorcee dating app fading fast

EXCLUSIVE: Bethenny Frankel's Biz Bust — How Double-Divorcee's Dating App is 'Fading Fast'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Feels Public Humiliation

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Kidman privately described embarrassment over Nashville rumors as friends cited strain following the couple's split.
Source: MEGA

Kidman privately described embarrassment over Nashville rumors as friends cited strain following the couple's split.

Nicole has seen the rumors, too.

"Although she's doing her best to stay strong and power through it all, there's definitely a sense of embarrassment that comes with it," said the source.

"The idea that Keith is out there chasing tail in Nashville is pretty humiliating."

But perhaps not entirely unexpected.

"For some time now, Nicole's been quietly telling friends Keith's clearly going through a midlife crisis," says the source, adding that that's what ultimately led to the end of their 19-year marriage.

"She finds it sad, in all honesty, but at this point, her priority is to care for the kids and move on without moping or worrying about Keith anymore."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.