Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's 'Family Showdown' — With Exes' Teen Daughters 'Now Choosing Sides'
Feb. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Keith Urban is being iced out by daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, amid new rumors he's been secretly seeing another woman after splitting from Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But the Blue Ain't Your Colo singer, 58, is refusing to roll over and is insisting on a face-to-face meeting with the whole family.
Family Divided
"Keith is never going to give up on his kids, not in a million years," declared a source. "He respects their decision to stick by their mom's side for right now but says there's a lot of B.S. doing the rounds and it's his duty to look them in the eyes and set the record straight before the whole thing gets totally out of hand."
Rumors began swirling in January that Urban is dating Karley Scott Collins, a rising country star and the opener of his 2025 High and Alive World Tour. An online article even speculated that the two have moved in together.
"Y'all, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," Collins, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story Jan. 18. But the damage was already done.
The girls have been very freaked out by all the rumors and they're fiercely protective of their mom, who everyone knows never wanted the marriage to end," the source told RadarOnline.com. "It's a big reason why they didn't push to spend Christmas with Keith in Nashville after all."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Urban's daughters celebrated the holidays with Kidman, 58, in Australia instead. (Per their custody agreement, the kids are supposed to spend Christmas with their dad in odd-numbered years.) The country music star was a "real gentleman about it," an insider said at the time.
However, "Keith expects Nicole to honor the custody agreement," noted the source, which grants him 59 days out of the year with his girls. "And he's looking forward to welcoming them back to Tennessee with his girls."
"There may be some tough conversations to be had," noted the source, but "he'll be happy to answer any questions they may have about his current dating situation, brainstorm the way things will work moving forward and show them that he still has the utmost respect for their mom no matter what," continued the source.
Keith's Links To Other Ladies
Since news of their separation broke in September, Urbanhas been linked to several women, including musician Maggie Baugh. A video of them performing The Fighter on his High and Alive Tour went viral in October.
In it, Urban changed the lyrics to the song, which he wrote about Kidman, to reference Baugh, 25, sending the internet into a tizzy. "I've been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s**t into it," he fired back at his Nashville stop on Oct. 17.
His anger has been building. "Keith has tried to brush the rumors aside, but it seems every week the talk about his private life, and especially whom he may be dating, grows louder," said the source.
"People are adding two and two together and coming out with five or six on such a regular basis – which, of course, becomes a huge talking point on the internet – and he's unable to control what he says is a wickedly false narrative that's totally untrue and unfair in equal measure."
Big Little Lies
The truth is, Urban has moved on from Kidman.
However, the Somebody Like You singer has "purposefully chosen to keep those details private," the source noted.
"He wants to protect himself and others from the rabid gossip and interference that comes with opening up about matters that, quite frankly, are his business and no one else's."
As far as the four-time Grammy winner is concerned, "people can keep guessing because at this stage, he has zero interest in naming names or going public with anyone," added the source.
Nicole Feels Public Humiliation
Nicole has seen the rumors, too.
"Although she's doing her best to stay strong and power through it all, there's definitely a sense of embarrassment that comes with it," said the source.
"The idea that Keith is out there chasing tail in Nashville is pretty humiliating."
But perhaps not entirely unexpected.
"For some time now, Nicole's been quietly telling friends Keith's clearly going through a midlife crisis," says the source, adding that that's what ultimately led to the end of their 19-year marriage.
"She finds it sad, in all honesty, but at this point, her priority is to care for the kids and move on without moping or worrying about Keith anymore."