Prince William Admits He's 'Not in a Calm Place' as Royal Speaks Out for the First Time Since Andrew Windsor's Arrest Over Jeffrey Epstein Links

His former Royal Lodge property, along with other royal residences, were searched by cops as part of the investigation.

And the upheaval of Andrew's antics have clearly impacted William, who made his first public appearance since his uncle’s arrest at Sunday night’s star-studded BAFTAs ceremony alongside wife Kate Middleton.

William, 43, made the admission regarding his current state of mind after he was asked whether he had watched hotly-tipped Oscar flick Hamnet.

He said: "I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it."

But Kate, he said, had watched the hugely emotional film on Saturday night and was left in "floods of tears."