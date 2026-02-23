Prince William Admits He's 'Not in a Calm Place' as Royal Speaks Out for the First Time Since Andrew Windsor's Arrest Over Jeffrey Epstein Links
Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:41 a.m. ET
Prince William admits he's "not in a calm place" following the arrest of his uncle Andrew Windsor.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal broke his silence on last week's scandal, which saw the former Duke of York quizzed by cops for 11 hours over his links to pedo pal Jeffrey Epstein.
Breaking His Silence After Andrew Arrest
His former Royal Lodge property, along with other royal residences, were searched by cops as part of the investigation.
And the upheaval of Andrew's antics have clearly impacted William, who made his first public appearance since his uncle’s arrest at Sunday night’s star-studded BAFTAs ceremony alongside wife Kate Middleton.
William, 43, made the admission regarding his current state of mind after he was asked whether he had watched hotly-tipped Oscar flick Hamnet.
He said: "I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it."
But Kate, he said, had watched the hugely emotional film on Saturday night and was left in "floods of tears."
Kate Was Left In 'Floods Of Tears'
Hamnet tells the story of the tragic death in childhood of Shakespeare's son and the grief of his parents.
"I thought it was a bad idea, actually," the princess, 44, joked of watching the film before the ceremony. "Ended up with very puffy eyes. It was so beautifully shot. The music as well. The score is fantastic."
Meanwhile, it has since been revealed William is further concerned about how his father’s ill-health will be affected by Andrew's arrest, as King Charles continues to fight cancer.
Fears Grow For King Charles' Well-Being
A royal insider told The Daily Mail: "William is frustrated because it’s still likely to be a problem on his plate when he eventually becomes King.
"I'm sure the Prince and Princess of Wales have been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves but they have to be cautious because of the police investigation.
"I think William and Kate are acutely aware that this is a scandal that won’t be going away for a long time. It's a mess left by Andrew and the late Queen and, although His Majesty is very much in charge, William is frustrated."
Kate recycled one of her favourite rose-coloured Gucci dresses, finished off with a maroon belt — while William donned a matching blazer.
"The Princess looked so elegant but you can see that this is all causing strain and that's the last thing she needs." the source added.
And while the Princess remained silent on the ongoing issues involving Andrew, royal sources have said the couple's main concerns surround the health of the King, 77, who is still battling cancer.
A second insider said: "Obviously William is not feeling calm and he would have spoken on behalf of them both.
"It's a terrible situation and they are very concerned about the health of the King and the impact this will be having on him. He is exhausted and it's draining for him.
"Also as parents of young children, to be reading all of this is pretty awful and they are clearly concerned.
"William let this slip out last during a conversation and he would have done that on purpose, that is very clear. But Catherine has kept very quiet."