Kate Middleton and Prince William Heckled on BAFTAs Red Carpet Over State of the Monarchy After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

split image of Andrew Windsor and Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: mega

Prince William and Kate ignored a shouted question on the BAFTAs red carpet days after Andrew's arrest.

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Tensions surrounding the royal family spilled onto the red carpet at this year's BAFTAs when Kate Middleton and Prince William were publicly confronted about the future of the monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22 for the annual British Academy Film Awards, marking their first joint appearance at the ceremony since 2023.

Loaded Question

image of Kate Middleton and Prince William were confronted with a pointed question about the monarchy on the BAFTAs red carpet.
Source: mega

Kate Middleton and Prince William were confronted with a pointed question about the monarchy on the BAFTAs red carpet.

But amid the glamour and flashing cameras, one attendee cut through the fanfare with a pointed question.

As the couple made their way along the step-and-repeat, a voice from the crowd called out: "Is the monarchy in peril?"

William and Kate did not acknowledge the remark, continuing forward without responding before heading inside the venue, according to People.

England's future king wore a deep maroon velvet tuxedo paired with a classic bowtie, while Kate stunned in a floor-length gown featuring rich crimson, white, and dusty rose tones, accessorized with glittering diamond jewelry.

Andrew Windsor's Arrest

image of An attendee shouted at the royal couple as they made their way into the venue.
Source: mega

An attendee shouted at the royal couple as they made their way into the venue.

The moment came just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19 in Windsor by Thames Valley Police.

The 66-year-old is under investigation for allegedly sharing private travel documents and sensitive details with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a trade envoy.

Both King Charles III and William are said to support the legal process moving forward. The monarch released a statement expressing his full backing of the authorities as the investigation unfolds.

Buckingham Palace said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct. While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

Business as Usual

image of The Prince and Princess of Wales did not respond.
Source: mega

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not respond.

Despite the controversy surrounding the former Duke of York, senior royals have maintained their public schedules.

Charles attended London Fashion Week on the same day as Andrew's arrest, while Queen Camilla appeared at a concert engagement in London. Princess Anne also carried out an official visit to a men's prison in the U.K.

Andrew Windsor 'Doesn't Even Have a Supportive Family'

image of The tense moment came just days after Ex-Prince Andrew's arrest in Windsor.
Source: mega

The tense moment came just days after Ex-Prince Andrew's arrest in Windsor.

In the days after Andrew's arrest, Ghislaine Maxwell's brother took aim at the royal family and their treatment of the former prince.

"There [Andrew] is, kicked out of his home, completely isolated and unlike Ghislaine, he doesn't even have a supportive family; even his daughters are at sixes and sevens about what to do," Ian Maxwell said in an interview with The Telegraph published on February 20.

He added: "You have to note [Andrew] hasn't been charged with any sort of sexual offense. And the police will have looked really hard for evidence. Look, he's a single man and what he did or didn't do with various women was sleazy, humiliating for him and embarrassing for the royals."

