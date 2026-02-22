Kate Middleton and Prince William Heckled on BAFTAs Red Carpet Over State of the Monarchy After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

But amid the glamour and flashing cameras, one attendee cut through the fanfare with a pointed question.

As the couple made their way along the step-and-repeat, a voice from the crowd called out: "Is the monarchy in peril?"

William and Kate did not acknowledge the remark, continuing forward without responding before heading inside the venue, according to People.

England's future king wore a deep maroon velvet tuxedo paired with a classic bowtie, while Kate stunned in a floor-length gown featuring rich crimson, white, and dusty rose tones, accessorized with glittering diamond jewelry.