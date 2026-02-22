Your tip
Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Slams Royal Family Over Ex-Prince Andrew’s Arrest: 'He's Completely Isolated'

split image of Ex-Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell's brother blasts the royals, claiming Ex-Prince Andrew is 'completely isolated'.

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell's brother is speaking out, and he's taking aim at the British royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ian Maxwell blasted the Royal family over its treatment of Ex-Prince Andrew following the royal's shocking arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, claiming the disgraced duke has been left to fend for himself.

'Doesn't Even Have a Supportive Family'

image of Ian Maxwell claimed Ex-Prince Andrew has been 'kicked out' and left 'completely isolated' after his arrest.
Source: mega

Ian Maxwell claimed Ex-Prince Andrew has been 'kicked out' and left 'completely isolated' after his arrest.

"There [Andrew] is, kicked out of his home, completely isolated and unlike Ghislaine, he doesn't even have a supportive family; even his daughters are at sixes and sevens about what to do," Ian, 70, said in an interview with The Telegraph published February 20.

Andrew was arrested by Thames Valley Police on his 66th birthday.

Authorities are investigating allegations that he shared confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Jeffrey died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Loyalty is Key

image of The 70-year-old defended both his sister Ghislaine Maxwell and the royal in a new interview.
Source: mega

The 70-year-old defended both his sister Ghislaine Maxwell and the royal in a new interview.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Ian insisted the royal has not been accused of sexual misconduct in the current probe.

"You have to note [Andrew] hasn't been charged with any sort of sexual offense. And the police will have looked really hard for evidence," he said. "Look, he's a single man and what he did or didn't do with various women was sleazy, humiliating for him and embarrassing for the royals."

Ian — who has long defended his sister — doubled down on his claim that Ghislaine was unfairly prosecuted in connection with Jeffrey's crimes.

"My sister is the fall guy," he declared. "Somebody had to pay the price for what Epstein did and so the government and the media chose her. I genuinely believe that if Epstein were alive he would be incarcerated and she would be free."

Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted on federal sex trafficking charges. She has consistently maintained her innocence.

"Her trial wasn't fair and her conviction isn't safe. Ghislaine has done nothing wrong and the length of her conviction is outrageous," Ian added, describing himself as her "de facto spokesman."

He also emphasized the Maxwell family's loyalty.

"We're all supporting her in various ways; loyalty is very very strong in our family," he said.

Ian Maxwell Argues Feminist Groups Should Support Ghislaine

image of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday.
Source: mega

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday.

In a controversial twist, Ian argued that feminist groups should be backing his sister.

"There's an argument here that feminists should really support Ghislaine because she is a woman who has been treated abysmally by the system," he said. "But I believe my sister is on the right side of history."

He added that she is currently housed in what he described as "the U.S. equivalent of an open prison" and claimed she helps other inmates with legal matters.

Ian also suggested there is still "a chance that President Donald Trump might respond to her plea for clemency."

Ex-Prince Andrew's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

image of Ian insisted Ghislaine was a 'fall guy' for Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.
Source: mega

Ian insisted Ghislaine was a 'fall guy' for Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Jeffrey.

He previously told BBC's Newsnight that he met the financier through Ghislaine.

Virginia Giuffre accused Jeffrey and Ghislaine of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17 — allegations Andrew has denied. He settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia in 2022 without admitting liability. Virginia died by suicide in April 2025.

Following Andrew's arrest this week, King Charles III issued a statement calling for a "full, fair and proper process" as authorities investigate.

"As I have said before, [police] have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation," the king said. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Charles previously stripped Andrew of his royal titles and removed him from Royal Lodge, relocating him to accommodations on the privately funded Sandringham estate.

