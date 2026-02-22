Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Slams Royal Family Over Ex-Prince Andrew’s Arrest: 'He's Completely Isolated'

Ian Maxwell blasted the Royal family over its treatment of Ex- Prince Andrew following the royal's shocking arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, claiming the disgraced duke has been left to fend for himself.

Ghislaine Maxwell' s brother is speaking out, and he's taking aim at the British royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ian Maxwell claimed Ex-Prince Andrew has been 'kicked out' and left 'completely isolated' after his arrest.

Authorities are investigating allegations that he shared confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

"There [Andrew] is, kicked out of his home, completely isolated and unlike Ghislaine, he doesn't even have a supportive family; even his daughters are at sixes and sevens about what to do," Ian, 70, said in an interview with The Telegraph published February 20.

The 70-year-old defended both his sister Ghislaine Maxwell and the royal in a new interview.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Ian insisted the royal has not been accused of sexual misconduct in the current probe.

"You have to note [Andrew] hasn't been charged with any sort of sexual offense. And the police will have looked really hard for evidence," he said. "Look, he's a single man and what he did or didn't do with various women was sleazy, humiliating for him and embarrassing for the royals."

Ian — who has long defended his sister — doubled down on his claim that Ghislaine was unfairly prosecuted in connection with Jeffrey's crimes.

"My sister is the fall guy," he declared. "Somebody had to pay the price for what Epstein did and so the government and the media chose her. I genuinely believe that if Epstein were alive he would be incarcerated and she would be free."

Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted on federal sex trafficking charges. She has consistently maintained her innocence.

"Her trial wasn't fair and her conviction isn't safe. Ghislaine has done nothing wrong and the length of her conviction is outrageous," Ian added, describing himself as her "de facto spokesman."

He also emphasized the Maxwell family's loyalty.

"We're all supporting her in various ways; loyalty is very very strong in our family," he said.