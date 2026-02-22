King Charles Dragged Into Ex-Prince Andrew Scandal After Explosive 2019 Whistleblower Email Surfaces

According to a report by the Mail on Sunday , a whistleblower contacted Charles — then Prince of Wales — in August 2019 through royal law firm Farrer & Co, raising concerns about Andrew's business dealings with controversial financier David Rowland.

King Charles has been pulled deeper into the growing scandal surrounding his brother, Ex- Prince Andrew , after newly revealed emails suggest the monarch was warned years ago about alleged abuses of royal connections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King Charles is facing renewed scrutiny after emails revealed he was warned about Ex-Prince Andrew in 2019.

He was later released under investigation and has not been charged. The offence carries a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The resurfaced claims come just days after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office .

The email allegedly warned of "David Rowland's abuse of the Royal Family" and claimed Andrew appeared to prioritize his relationship with the businessman, "more important than that of his family."

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

Andrew previously referred to David as his "trusted money man" in communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , according to the newspaper. The report also alleges that David and his son accompanied Andrew on overseas trips during his tenure as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

He added: "You can't procure a banking licence, that's an idiotic suggestion," and said he had "no recollection" of a separate email concerning Prince William' s wedding.

In a statement reported by the Mail on Sunday, Jonathan Rowland said he had "no idea" about the email sent to Charles and claimed references to alleged misconduct were based on "stolen emails" that had already been widely reported.

The whistleblower's message reportedly alleged that David paid Andrew to help secure a Luxembourg banking licence for Banque Havilland, David's private bank, and included what were described as Andrew's bank account details. Rowland has denied wrongdoing.

Additional revelations claim Andrew invited Johnathan to Buckingham Palace for a meeting attended by the UK ambassador to Montenegro, allegedly to support the family's business ambitions. Emails cited in the report show diplomats offering commercial assistance and connecting the Rowlands with British embassy officials.

The Mail on Sunday also reported that Andrew told Johnathan he had a "very supportive chat" with then-Prime Minister David Cameron and Labour leader Ed Miliband at Prince William's 2011 wedding — a time when scrutiny over Andrew's role as trade envoy was intensifying following publication of a now-infamous photo of him with Virginia Giuffre at age 17.

One claim suggests Andrew used a trade mission to assist associates in pursuing a multi-million-pound oil deal in China, allegedly hoping to generate significant profits alongside Epstein.

During that period, Andrew reportedly flagged business opportunities to the Rowlands connected to official visits in countries including China and former Soviet states.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it has begun contacting current and former protection officers who worked closely with Andrew, asking them to review whether anything they witnessed may be relevant to the ongoing investigation.

A Buckingham Palace source told the newspaper that due to the active police probe, it would not be appropriate to comment on the whistleblower's claims. The source added that any relevant material should be shared with authorities.

Calls for further action are growing. Defence minister Luke Pollard said removing Andrew from the line of succession would be "the right thing to do," regardless of the investigation's outcome.

High-profile attorney Gloria Allred, who has represented numerous Epstein victims, told the BBC that members of the Royal Family should cooperate fully with police if asked. "King Charles and all the members really of the Royal Family have said that they support the victims," she said, adding that the "best way" to demonstrate that support would be to speak with investigators if requested or even volunteer to do so.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp described the new allegations as "shocking, but not surprising," urging police to examine the claims immediately.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel said the revelations were "horrific" and required urgent investigation, while Reform UK's Robert Jenrick insisted "no stone must be left unturned."

Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.