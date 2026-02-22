EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Blackballed' Reporter 'After He Cozied Up to Brother Harry and Meghan Markle'

His book details how William, 43, now Prince of Wales, had previously formed a close bond with Tom, 59, during the broadcaster's tenure as royal correspondent for U.K. network ITV.

That relationship is said to have fractured after Tom fronted an ITV documentary during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of South Africa in 2019 – the program in which Harry publicly acknowledged tensions with his brother.

In the film, Harry addressed speculation about a rift with his older sibling, saying they were on "different paths" and had both "good days" and "bad days."

Meghan, 44, meanwhile, spoke candidly to Tom about the pressures of royal life and new motherhood, noting few people had asked whether she was "OK."

The broadcast was widely viewed as a pivotal moment in the Sussexes' relationship with the wider royal family.