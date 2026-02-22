EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Could Defy King Charles' by 'Becoming a Squatter in Temporary Home'
Feb. 22 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could risk further straining relations with King Charles amid fears he may refuse to vacate a temporary cottage on the Sandringham estate – raising the prospect, one source told RadarOnline.com, he would effectively become a "squatter" in a home intended only as a stopgap.
Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, stripped of his royal titles and public roles, recently left Royal Lodge late at night following renewed scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide.
'A Genuine Anxiety' Over Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Permanent' Stay
Since early January, the royal exile has been staying at Wood Farm, a secluded cottage on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while renovations are completed on Marsh Farm, a modest red-brick farmhouse in the nearby village of Wolferton.
Marsh Farm, situated close to Sandringham House – the King's private residence – has undergone extensive security and interior upgrades, including perimeter fencing, CCTV, and broadband installations.
But delays have meant the move to the permanent residence has been pushed back until at least April. A source familiar with estate arrangements said there was unease about the temporary setup becoming permanent.
They added: "There is a genuine anxiety that once Andrew settles into the rhythm of life at Wood Farm – with the privacy, the security and the familiarity it offers – any sense of urgency about relocating to Marsh Farm could quietly evaporate.
"The longer he remains there while the renovation work drags on next door, the harder it may become in practical and personal terms to persuade him to move on. What was designed as a temporary solution could, by default rather than declaration, start to look and feel permanent."
The source continued: "Charles is concerned that comfort breeds resistance. If he establishes routines, staff arrangements, and security protocols around Wood Farm, disentangling all of that will not be straightforward.
"There is a fear that asking Andrew to shift again could create unnecessary friction, and that in the end it might prove easier to let the temporary arrangement continue indefinitely than to force the issue.
"No one wants a situation where a short-term courtesy turns into a long-term standoff. The estate's preference is clear – Wood Farm was never intended to be Andrew's settled home."
The insider noted: "But once someone feels at home, especially in circumstances as sensitive as these, moving them on can become politically and personally complicated."
Will Andrew Windsor 'Dig His Heels In' And Become a Squatter?
The source added staff also fear an awkward stand-off.
"The understanding from the outset was that this was a strictly temporary measure – a holding position while Marsh Farm was made ready. It was never presented as an open-ended stay for Andrew," they explained.
"The anxiety now is that if he becomes entrenched and resists moving on, it risks being interpreted as a refusal to follow the framework set out by the King.
"If Andrew appears to dig his heels in, it will be seen not simply as a housing matter, but as a quiet act of defiance against his brother's authority.
"At a time when the monarchy is trying to project unity and discipline, that perception would be deeply unhelpful. There is already strain within the family. Any suggestion that Andrew is disregarding the King's clearly expressed expectations would inevitably reopen old wounds and intensify existing tensions."
Wood Farm has historically been used as a quieter retreat on the estate, most notably by the late Duke of Edinburgh.
Marsh Farm, by contrast, had stood vacant for years as a former tenant farm before being repurposed as a permanent residence.
The timing of the move has drawn attention because of continuing calls in the United States for Windsor to testify over allegations linked to Epstein.
He has denied all allegations made against him in relation to Epstein.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is assessing claims that he shared confidential documents with Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.
One royal source said the relocation to Sandringham was meant to signal a scaling back of privilege.
They noted: "The King is trying to balance family loyalty with public accountability. Allowing Andrew to settle indefinitely in a temporary cottage would undermine that message, and if he essentially decides to try and become a squatter there, there will be another war between the brothers, as well as more public outrage."