EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Could Defy King Charles' by 'Becoming a Squatter in Temporary Home'

Since early January, the royal exile has been staying at Wood Farm, a secluded cottage on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while renovations are completed on Marsh Farm, a modest red-brick farmhouse in the nearby village of Wolferton.

Marsh Farm, situated close to Sandringham House – the King's private residence – has undergone extensive security and interior upgrades, including perimeter fencing, CCTV, and broadband installations.

But delays have meant the move to the permanent residence has been pushed back until at least April. A source familiar with estate arrangements said there was unease about the temporary setup becoming permanent.

They added: "There is a genuine anxiety that once Andrew settles into the rhythm of life at Wood Farm – with the privacy, the security and the familiarity it offers – any sense of urgency about relocating to Marsh Farm could quietly evaporate.

"The longer he remains there while the renovation work drags on next door, the harder it may become in practical and personal terms to persuade him to move on. What was designed as a temporary solution could, by default rather than declaration, start to look and feel permanent."