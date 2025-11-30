Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Facing 'Public Riot' As Poll Shows Three-Quarters of Brits Want to See Him Hauled to U.S. to Testify About 'Truth' Behind His Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

A poll has shown how most Brits want Andrew Windsor to be hauled to the US to testify about his Epstein connections.
Source: MEGA

A poll has shown how most Brits want Andrew Windsor to be hauled to the US to testify about his Epstein connections.

Nov. 30 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing mounting public fury – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com "huge public unrest" could erupt when he leaves Royal Lodge amid record-high demands for him to testify in the US about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Overwhelming Public Demand for Testimony

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of the YouGov survey
Source: Yougov.co.uk

A new YouGov poll showed 75 percent of Britons wanted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in the US.

A new YouGov poll of more than 4,500 people has shown 75 percent of Britons believe Andrew should travel to America to answer questions about his friendship with the convicted sex offender.

The former prince, who has been stripped of his remaining honors by King Charles, has continued to resist calls to speak under oath, even after claiming in 2019 he was willing to help U.S. investigators.

The poll shows only 9 percent disagreeing with the idea he should testify, with a further 16 percent undecided. Support for compelling him to give evidence is unusually consistent across age groups, though dips slightly to 69 percent among those over 65.

Article continues below advertisement

Fears of 'Volatile' Public Reaction

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Thousands demanded he answer questions about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Sources say tensions surrounding Andrew's long-delayed move from Royal Lodge – the 30-room Windsor mansion he has occupied for decades – have intensified, with fears anger over his refusal to cooperate with U.S. lawmakers could spill onto the streets.

One senior household figure said, "There is genuine concern that the atmosphere could turn extremely hostile once he leaves the gates. People feel he has run out of places to hide."

Another source close to the family added: "The worry is that the refusal to testify has become symbolic – and once he's out in the open, the reaction could be volatile."

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Lodge Deadline and Political Pressure

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Royal Lodge
Source: MEGA

Public anger surged as Andrew prepared to exit Royal Lodge.

King Charles has given Andrew a deadline of Christmas to vacate the Royal Lodge, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who has lived with the disgraced former royal at the sprawling residence for years despite the pair long being divorced.

Pressure on Andrew has been steadily building since he paid a reported $16 million in 2022 to settle a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with the then-Prince when she was aged only 17.

He has always denied the allegations.

While the former Duke of York is not legally obliged to speak to the U.S. Congress as a foreign national, he has been sharply criticized by American legislators investigating Epstein's crimes after failing even to respond to their request for an interview.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Udder Shame for Sarah Ferguson — How Disgraced Ex-Duchess is 'Plotting to Use Converted Cow Shed to Write Her Money-Spinning Memoir and Sex Books Series'

Photo of Andrew WIndsor and Prince Andrew Road street sign

EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince NO Way' — Shamed Former Duke Andrew Windsor Slapped With Fresh Disgrace as Street Bearing His Name is Set to Be Renamed

The Broken 2019 Pledge

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew agreed to surrender the keys to Royal Lodge after heavy backlash.

Andrew's silence in the U.S. has clashed with comments he himself made in 2019 during his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, in which he said he was willing to help law enforcement.

He said at the time: "If push came to shove and the legal advice was to do so, then I would be duty bound to do so."

American lawmakers have since accused him of failing to honor that pledge.

A Palace insider said: "Staff working in the household understand just how tense the public mood is. If Andrew refuses once more to go to the US and testify, they worry the backlash could be unlike anything the monarchy has faced in decades."

Another insider added: "There's a feeling that this can't be pushed aside any longer – not when the vast majority of the public is calling for the same thing."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.