EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Facing 'Public Riot' As Poll Shows Three-Quarters of Brits Want to See Him Hauled to U.S. to Testify About 'Truth' Behind His Jeffrey Epstein Friendship
Nov. 30 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing mounting public fury – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com "huge public unrest" could erupt when he leaves Royal Lodge amid record-high demands for him to testify in the US about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Overwhelming Public Demand for Testimony
A new YouGov poll of more than 4,500 people has shown 75 percent of Britons believe Andrew should travel to America to answer questions about his friendship with the convicted sex offender.
The former prince, who has been stripped of his remaining honors by King Charles, has continued to resist calls to speak under oath, even after claiming in 2019 he was willing to help U.S. investigators.
The poll shows only 9 percent disagreeing with the idea he should testify, with a further 16 percent undecided. Support for compelling him to give evidence is unusually consistent across age groups, though dips slightly to 69 percent among those over 65.
Fears of 'Volatile' Public Reaction
Sources say tensions surrounding Andrew's long-delayed move from Royal Lodge – the 30-room Windsor mansion he has occupied for decades – have intensified, with fears anger over his refusal to cooperate with U.S. lawmakers could spill onto the streets.
One senior household figure said, "There is genuine concern that the atmosphere could turn extremely hostile once he leaves the gates. People feel he has run out of places to hide."
Another source close to the family added: "The worry is that the refusal to testify has become symbolic – and once he's out in the open, the reaction could be volatile."
Royal Lodge Deadline and Political Pressure
King Charles has given Andrew a deadline of Christmas to vacate the Royal Lodge, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who has lived with the disgraced former royal at the sprawling residence for years despite the pair long being divorced.
Pressure on Andrew has been steadily building since he paid a reported $16 million in 2022 to settle a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with the then-Prince when she was aged only 17.
He has always denied the allegations.
While the former Duke of York is not legally obliged to speak to the U.S. Congress as a foreign national, he has been sharply criticized by American legislators investigating Epstein's crimes after failing even to respond to their request for an interview.
The Broken 2019 Pledge
Andrew's silence in the U.S. has clashed with comments he himself made in 2019 during his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, in which he said he was willing to help law enforcement.
He said at the time: "If push came to shove and the legal advice was to do so, then I would be duty bound to do so."
American lawmakers have since accused him of failing to honor that pledge.
A Palace insider said: "Staff working in the household understand just how tense the public mood is. If Andrew refuses once more to go to the US and testify, they worry the backlash could be unlike anything the monarchy has faced in decades."
Another insider added: "There's a feeling that this can't be pushed aside any longer – not when the vast majority of the public is calling for the same thing."