EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Facing 'Public Riot' As Poll Shows Three-Quarters of Brits Want to See Him Hauled to U.S. to Testify About 'Truth' Behind His Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

A new YouGov poll of more than 4,500 people has shown 75 percent of Britons believe Andrew should travel to America to answer questions about his friendship with the convicted sex offender.

The former prince, who has been stripped of his remaining honors by King Charles, has continued to resist calls to speak under oath, even after claiming in 2019 he was willing to help U.S. investigators.

The poll shows only 9 percent disagreeing with the idea he should testify, with a further 16 percent undecided. Support for compelling him to give evidence is unusually consistent across age groups, though dips slightly to 69 percent among those over 65.