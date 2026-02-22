Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor's Sexcapades Would Have 'Queen Elizabeth Spinning in Her Grave' After 'Defiling' Buckingham Palace

Split photos of Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor defiled Buckingham Palace and sparked claims the late Queen turned in her grave.

Feb. 22 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Windsor is facing intensifying scrutiny over allegations Buckingham Palace was used "like a brothel" to host women linked to Jeffrey Epstein – claims legal experts told RadarOnline.com would have left Queen Elizabeth "spinning in her grave" at the suggestion her official residence was "defiled."

Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, the former Duke of York and younger brother of King Charles III, 77, has denied wrongdoing in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces fresh scrutiny over allegations Buckingham Palace was used as a ‘brothel' for Jeffrey Epstein’s guests.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

However, newly released files in the United States have prompted fresh calls for police to investigate whether women connected to Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, were brought into royal residences.

The controversy centers on claims a woman described as a possible Epstein trafficking victim was flown into Britain on the abuser's Boeing 727 – known as the "Lolita Express" – and escorted into Buckingham Palace under the codename "Mrs Windsor."

Following the release of the bombshell files, Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedo.

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh Epstein Files Spark Backlash

Article continues below advertisement
Split photos of Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Investigators are currently assessing claims that a woman trafficked by Epstein was brought into the Palace under the codename 'Mrs Windsor.'

Article continues below advertisement

Marcus Johnstone, a criminal defence lawyer specialising in sexual offence cases, said the implications of the so-called "Buckingham Palace brothel" allegations were constitutionally explosive.

He said: "Andrew could technically face action for a great many alleged sexual offences, including sex trafficking, sexual exploitation or even prostitution legislation – though much of this depends on what he knew and what can be proven he knew beyond all reasonable doubt.

"It may not even be beyond the realms of possibility that a Royal Palace was used as a brothel, but proving this is a much more challenging task entirely."

A source close to the royal household added: "For the late Queen, Buckingham Palace was a symbol of duty and service. To hear it spoken of in the same breath as trafficking would have had her spinning in her grave."

Article continues below advertisement

Flights, Codenames and Police Assessment

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Reports indicate Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ aircraft landed in the United Kingdom approximately 90 times, including after his 2008 conviction.

Article continues below advertisement

According to documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Epstein's aircraft landed in the U.K. around 90 times, including after his 2008 conviction for child s-- offences.

At least one woman was allegedly transported to London and taken to meet Mountbatten-Windsor at Buckingham Palace.

A former police protection officer reportedly said they were "not allowed" to know the names of certain guests.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles' Statement

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photos of Prince William and Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Prince William's Withering Six-Word Assessment of Andrew Windsor's 'Filthy' Impact on Royal Family

Split photos of Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Massively Overstepping the Mark' by 'Slapping Ultimatum on Queen Camilla' Ahead of Taking the Throne

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace released a statement after his arrest.

Following Andrew's shocking arrest on his 66th birthday, King Charles released a statement saying: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.