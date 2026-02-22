EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor's Sexcapades Would Have 'Queen Elizabeth Spinning in Her Grave' After 'Defiling' Buckingham Palace

However, newly released files in the United States have prompted fresh calls for police to investigate whether women connected to Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, were brought into royal residences.

The controversy centers on claims a woman described as a possible Epstein trafficking victim was flown into Britain on the abuser's Boeing 727 – known as the "Lolita Express" – and escorted into Buckingham Palace under the codename "Mrs Windsor."

Following the release of the bombshell files, Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedo.