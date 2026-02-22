EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor's Sexcapades Would Have 'Queen Elizabeth Spinning in Her Grave' After 'Defiling' Buckingham Palace
Feb. 22 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing intensifying scrutiny over allegations Buckingham Palace was used "like a brothel" to host women linked to Jeffrey Epstein – claims legal experts told RadarOnline.com would have left Queen Elizabeth "spinning in her grave" at the suggestion her official residence was "defiled."
Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, the former Duke of York and younger brother of King Charles III, 77, has denied wrongdoing in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct.
However, newly released files in the United States have prompted fresh calls for police to investigate whether women connected to Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66, were brought into royal residences.
The controversy centers on claims a woman described as a possible Epstein trafficking victim was flown into Britain on the abuser's Boeing 727 – known as the "Lolita Express" – and escorted into Buckingham Palace under the codename "Mrs Windsor."
Following the release of the bombshell files, Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedo.
Fresh Epstein Files Spark Backlash
Marcus Johnstone, a criminal defence lawyer specialising in sexual offence cases, said the implications of the so-called "Buckingham Palace brothel" allegations were constitutionally explosive.
He said: "Andrew could technically face action for a great many alleged sexual offences, including sex trafficking, sexual exploitation or even prostitution legislation – though much of this depends on what he knew and what can be proven he knew beyond all reasonable doubt.
"It may not even be beyond the realms of possibility that a Royal Palace was used as a brothel, but proving this is a much more challenging task entirely."
A source close to the royal household added: "For the late Queen, Buckingham Palace was a symbol of duty and service. To hear it spoken of in the same breath as trafficking would have had her spinning in her grave."
Flights, Codenames and Police Assessment
According to documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Epstein's aircraft landed in the U.K. around 90 times, including after his 2008 conviction for child s-- offences.
At least one woman was allegedly transported to London and taken to meet Mountbatten-Windsor at Buckingham Palace.
A former police protection officer reportedly said they were "not allowed" to know the names of certain guests.
King Charles' Statement
Following Andrew's shocking arrest on his 66th birthday, King Charles released a statement saying: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.
"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."