Donald Trump

Armed Intruder Shot Dead After Breaching Security at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

An armed intruder was shot and killed early Sunday, February 22, morning after breaching security at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate of President Donald Trump, RadarOnline,com can reveal.

According to the United States Secret Service, the unidentified man — believed to be in his early 20s — approached the north gate of the West Palm Beach property around 1:30 a.m. while carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.

Unwelcome Intruder

Source: mega

Officials said the suspect entered the secured perimeter before being confronted by agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Shots were fired during the encounter, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

President Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident. He remains in Washington, D.C., where he and First Lady Melania Trump attended the Governor's Dinner on Saturday evening and stayed overnight at the White House.

FBI Involved

Source: mega

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation alongside the Secret Service and local law enforcement. Officials are scheduled to hold a news briefing Sunday morning to provide additional details.

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity, background or possible motive. The circumstances surrounding how he accessed the property's perimeter remain under investigation.

'Administrative Leave'

Source: mega

Per agency protocol, the Secret Service agents involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the review.

President Trump has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

Source: mega

This comes after Trump called Brett Kavanaugh his "new hero" following the US Supreme Court blocking his tariff powers in a 6-3 decision.

"My new hero is United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and, of course, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that they want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!." Trump wrote on Truth Social.

At 7:04 PM Friday, he added: "Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of TARIFFS should be ashamed of themselves. Their decision was ridiculous but, now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!"

The ruling included Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts, and Trump's own appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the court's three liberal justices.

Only minutes later, he wrote, "What happened today with the two United States Supreme Court Justices that I appointed against great opposition, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whether people like it or not, never seems to happen with Democrats. They vote against the Republicans, and never against themselves, almost every single time, no matter how good a case we have. At least I didn't appoint Roberts, who led the effort to allow Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years to continue to do so — But we won't let it happen. The new TARIFFS, totally tested and accepted as Law, are on their way! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

