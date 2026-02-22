Armed Intruder Shot Dead After Breaching Security at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate
Feb. 22 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
An armed intruder was shot and killed early Sunday, February 22, morning after breaching security at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate of President Donald Trump, RadarOnline,com can reveal.
According to the United States Secret Service, the unidentified man — believed to be in his early 20s — approached the north gate of the West Palm Beach property around 1:30 a.m. while carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.
Unwelcome Intruder
Officials said the suspect entered the secured perimeter before being confronted by agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Shots were fired during the encounter, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
President Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident. He remains in Washington, D.C., where he and First Lady Melania Trump attended the Governor's Dinner on Saturday evening and stayed overnight at the White House.
FBI Involved
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation alongside the Secret Service and local law enforcement. Officials are scheduled to hold a news briefing Sunday morning to provide additional details.
Authorities have not released the suspect's identity, background or possible motive. The circumstances surrounding how he accessed the property's perimeter remain under investigation.
'Administrative Leave'
Per agency protocol, the Secret Service agents involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the review.
President Trump has not yet publicly commented on the incident.
