Armed Intruder Shot Dead After Breaching Security at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

This comes after Trump called Brett Kavanaugh his "new hero" following the US Supreme Court blocking his tariff powers in a 6-3 decision.

"My new hero is United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and, of course, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that they want to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!." Trump wrote on Truth Social.

At 7:04 PM Friday, he added: "Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of TARIFFS should be ashamed of themselves. Their decision was ridiculous but, now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!"

The ruling included Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts, and Trump's own appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the court's three liberal justices.

Only minutes later, he wrote, "What happened today with the two United States Supreme Court Justices that I appointed against great opposition, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whether people like it or not, never seems to happen with Democrats. They vote against the Republicans, and never against themselves, almost every single time, no matter how good a case we have. At least I didn't appoint Roberts, who led the effort to allow Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years to continue to do so — But we won't let it happen. The new TARIFFS, totally tested and accepted as Law, are on their way! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.