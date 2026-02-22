Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > news
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: They’re Out There Too! Shocking British Probe Backs Up American U.F.O. Reports

british probe backs american ufo reports
Source: MEGA

A British probe supports American UFO reports, reinforcing claims that unexplained aerial sightings are real.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 22 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Explosive, just-released secret documents reveal that nations around the world – along with the U.S. – are investigating mounting, undeniable evidence of ongoing contact with UFOs, RadarOnline.com can reveal

In a bombshell disclosure, the British Ministry of Defense has now declassified a trove of long-sealed files detailing an exhaustive probe conducted into ominous UFO sightings in Belgium and within the United Kingdom.

Article continues below advertisement

Supersonic Craft Defied Physics

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
British Ministry of Defense files describe UFOs that 'hovered for long periods' and outran F-16 fighter jets.
Source: MEGA

British Ministry of Defense files describe UFOs that 'hovered for long periods' and outran F-16 fighter jets.

Article continues below advertisement

The chilling, long-hidden reports describe incredible evidence of airborne crafts that "in terms of... speed and shape ... lie beyond our engineering knowledge and that which could be reasonably expected from hostile powers."

"[They] hovered for long periods and accelerated quickly to supersonic speeds, outrunning F-16s," the report revealed, adding the amazing craft "did not appear to use conventional reaction propulsion."

"If this represents real technology, perhaps it should be acquired," the writer concluded.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the stunning revelations are eerily similar to reports by a slew of American pilots who have had unnerving encounters with UFOs that defy the laws of physics – and officials have even recovered and harvested technology from downed alien aircraft.

In 2023, retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch told Congress the government has long operated a shadowy program dedicated to reverse-engineering alien technology using debris from crashed UFOs.

Article continues below advertisement

Pentagon’s Secret UFO Task Force

Article continues below advertisement
David Grusch told Congress the U.S. ran a secret program to reverse-engineer technology from crashed UFOs.
Source: MEGA

David Grusch told Congress the U.S. ran a secret program to reverse-engineer technology from crashed UFOs.

Article continues below advertisement

And in 2007, the Pentagon created a secret task force to investigate not only their existence but also whether they are a threat to mankind.

That effort was shuttered five years later, but then revived in 2020 with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, an outfit that has investigated some 1,650 sightings by trained military personnel.

The European sightings cited in the British files involved a spree of events from November 1989 to March 1990 in which more than 13,000 people claimed to have seen massive triangular craft, many of which were detected by radar, sources said.

Article continues below advertisement

Glowing Craft Sparks Panic

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Famous celebrity stepparents have shared their views on marriage and blended families, for better or worse.

EXCLUSIVE: The World's Most Famous Celebrity Stepparents Spill All About Marriage Meaning Blended Families – For Better or Worse!

Evangeline Lilly has faced brain damage fears after a frightening fall leaves the 'Lost' star with lasting damage.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Evangeline Lilly's Brain Damage Horror After 'Lost' Star's Frightening Fall Leaves Lasting Damage

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
David Sloan linked current sightings to Britain's 'Roswell' incident at a Suffolk air base in 1980.
Source: MEGA

David Sloan linked current sightings to Britain's 'Roswell' incident at a Suffolk air base in 1980.

But the British documents also reference a famous incident – known as Britain's Roswell – from 1980 where U.S. military personnel at an Air Force base in Woodbridge, Suffolk, witnessed a glowing "craft of unknown origin" briefly land before zooming off into the sky.

"These things aren't going away," declared David Sloan, a UFO expert who operates UFOKeyWest.com and leads nightly tours around the Florida island.

"We're seeing similar-shaped and similar-sized craft here on an almost nightly basis. We need to figure out what's happening before we inevitably make first contact – or worse, they decide to invade."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.