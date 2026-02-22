EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: They’re Out There Too! Shocking British Probe Backs Up American U.F.O. Reports
Feb. 22 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Explosive, just-released secret documents reveal that nations around the world – along with the U.S. – are investigating mounting, undeniable evidence of ongoing contact with UFOs, RadarOnline.com can reveal
In a bombshell disclosure, the British Ministry of Defense has now declassified a trove of long-sealed files detailing an exhaustive probe conducted into ominous UFO sightings in Belgium and within the United Kingdom.
Supersonic Craft Defied Physics
The chilling, long-hidden reports describe incredible evidence of airborne crafts that "in terms of... speed and shape ... lie beyond our engineering knowledge and that which could be reasonably expected from hostile powers."
"[They] hovered for long periods and accelerated quickly to supersonic speeds, outrunning F-16s," the report revealed, adding the amazing craft "did not appear to use conventional reaction propulsion."
"If this represents real technology, perhaps it should be acquired," the writer concluded.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the stunning revelations are eerily similar to reports by a slew of American pilots who have had unnerving encounters with UFOs that defy the laws of physics – and officials have even recovered and harvested technology from downed alien aircraft.
In 2023, retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch told Congress the government has long operated a shadowy program dedicated to reverse-engineering alien technology using debris from crashed UFOs.
Pentagon’s Secret UFO Task Force
And in 2007, the Pentagon created a secret task force to investigate not only their existence but also whether they are a threat to mankind.
That effort was shuttered five years later, but then revived in 2020 with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, an outfit that has investigated some 1,650 sightings by trained military personnel.
The European sightings cited in the British files involved a spree of events from November 1989 to March 1990 in which more than 13,000 people claimed to have seen massive triangular craft, many of which were detected by radar, sources said.
Glowing Craft Sparks Panic
But the British documents also reference a famous incident – known as Britain's Roswell – from 1980 where U.S. military personnel at an Air Force base in Woodbridge, Suffolk, witnessed a glowing "craft of unknown origin" briefly land before zooming off into the sky.
"These things aren't going away," declared David Sloan, a UFO expert who operates UFOKeyWest.com and leads nightly tours around the Florida island.
"We're seeing similar-shaped and similar-sized craft here on an almost nightly basis. We need to figure out what's happening before we inevitably make first contact – or worse, they decide to invade."