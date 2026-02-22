EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: They’re Out There Too! Shocking British Probe Backs Up American U.F.O. Reports

The chilling, long-hidden reports describe incredible evidence of airborne crafts that "in terms of... speed and shape ... lie beyond our engineering knowledge and that which could be reasonably expected from hostile powers."

"[They] hovered for long periods and accelerated quickly to supersonic speeds, outrunning F-16s," the report revealed, adding the amazing craft "did not appear to use conventional reaction propulsion."

"If this represents real technology, perhaps it should be acquired," the writer concluded.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the stunning revelations are eerily similar to reports by a slew of American pilots who have had unnerving encounters with UFOs that defy the laws of physics – and officials have even recovered and harvested technology from downed alien aircraft.

In 2023, retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch told Congress the government has long operated a shadowy program dedicated to reverse-engineering alien technology using debris from crashed UFOs.