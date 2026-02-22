EXCLUSIVE: The World's Most Famous Celebrity Stepparents Spill All About Marriage Meaning Blended Families – For Better or Worse!

Gabrielle Union

Before 53-year-old Gabriel Union welcomed daughter Kaavia, 7, with husband Dwyane Wade, 43, she was already the stepmom to his three kids, Zaya, 18, Zaire, 23, and Xavier, 12, and nephew Dahveon, 24.

"What I realized very quickly is you will never, ever – I don't care if the other parent is dead – you will never be able to replace the other parent," the actress shared, adding, "That is not your job."

Blake Shelton

It takes one to know one!

"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes," Blake Shelton, 49, said after marrying Gwen Stefani, 56, and becoming the stepdad to her kids, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 11.

"I love my stepfather, and I look up to him, and he's like a father to me, so I have good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."