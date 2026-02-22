EXCLUSIVE: Inside Evangeline Lilly's Brain Damage Horror After 'Lost' Star's Frightening Fall Leaves Lasting Damage

"I do have brain damage from the TBI (traumatic brain injury) and possibly other factors," she wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 2.

According to Lilly, scan results showed "almost every area in [her] brain is functioning at decreased capacity."

She added that it was "comforting to know my cognitive decline isn't just perimenopause, but discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies."

Looking ahead, she said she'll be working with her doctors to figure out a treatment plan for the damage, "then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don't look forward to."