EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Insane Reason Mickey Rourke is Now Broke and Facing Homelessness

But not only does the cocky 73-year-old insist on being paid like an A-lister, he'll only consider projects with top-tier actors and directors, Hines said – even though he's mostly worked on indie movies and direct-to-video projects in recent years.

Despite his high-and-mighty attitude, Rourke's star has fallen a long way since his heyday in '80s hits like Diner, Rumble Fish and 9 1/2 Weeks.

He had a brief career resurgence with 2008's The Wrestler, even receiving an Oscar nod for the role.

But by 2024, he was reduced to appearing on the U.K. reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

And he even bungled that opportunity – he was kicked off after being accused of multiple instances of inappropriate language and unacceptable behavior.