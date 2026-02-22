Your tip
Mickey Rourke
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Insane Reason Mickey Rourke is Now Broke and Facing Homelessness

Radar has revealed the insane reason Mickey Rourke is now broke and facing homelessness after years of decline.
Radar has revealed the insane reason Mickey Rourke is now broke and facing homelessness after years of decline.

Feb. 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Down-and-out Mickey Rourke has been deluged with work offers since news broke he was evicted from his home, but the haughty Sin City star refuses to accept any roles that pay less than $200,000 a day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When industry insiders learned he'd racked up nearly $60,000 in back rent and was living in a hotel, offers of roles and even live appearances poured in, according to his manager, Kimberly Hines.

Ego Outpaces Fading Fame

Kimberly Hines said Mickey Rourke has refused roles paying under $200,000 a day despite renewed interest after his eviction.
But not only does the cocky 73-year-old insist on being paid like an A-lister, he'll only consider projects with top-tier actors and directors, Hines said – even though he's mostly worked on indie movies and direct-to-video projects in recent years.

Despite his high-and-mighty attitude, Rourke's star has fallen a long way since his heyday in '80s hits like Diner, Rumble Fish and 9 1/2 Weeks.

He had a brief career resurgence with 2008's The Wrestler, even receiving an Oscar nod for the role.

But by 2024, he was reduced to appearing on the U.K. reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

And he even bungled that opportunity – he was kicked off after being accused of multiple instances of inappropriate language and unacceptable behavior.

Rourke Slams ‘Humiliating’ Fundraiser

After a brief resurgence with 'The Wrestler,' Rourke later appeared on 'Celebrity Big Brother' before being removed over alleged behavior issues.
Since news of Rourke's eviction surfaced, a member of Hines' team launched a GoFundMe to raise $100,000 to help the floundering star get on his feet again.

But in a video on Instagram, he claimed he had no knowledge of the fundraiser.

"If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f**king charity," Rourke said of the "humiliating" campaign.

"I don't think he understood [about the GoFundMe], and now it's taken on this media frenzy," Hines explained.

Living Paycheck To Paycheck

An insider said Rourke lives paycheck to paycheck despite having opportunities to earn substantial income.
She added that she's found him an apartment, but noted he'll need to get back to work soon if he wants to stay there.

An insider claimed Rourke lives "paycheck to paycheck" and that he'd be solvent if he were more financially prudent.

"He has outlets to make substantial amounts of money, but he spends it so fast," the source said.

