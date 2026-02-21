Your tip
Rebecca Gayheart Honors Eric Dane With Emotional Throwback Photos of Their Daughters After His Death

images of Eric Dane and his daughters, Billie and Georigia.
Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Rebecca Gayheart shares heartfelt family memories after Eric Dane’s passing.

Profile Image

Feb. 21 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Rebecca Gayheart honored Eric Dane through cherished family memories, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the days after his passing, she posted candid throwback photos of the actor smiling beside their daughters during birthdays and holidays.

Emotional Photo Tribute

image of Rebecca Gayheart shared emotional pictures of Eric Dane and their daughters on February 21.
Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Rebecca Gayheart shared emotional pictures of Eric Dane and their daughters on February 21.

Gayheart, 54, shared the emotional tribute to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 21, uploading a series of snapshots featuring Dane with their two children, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

The images captured the late actor in tender moments with his girls — celebrating milestones, embracing during family gatherings, and enjoying quiet time together as a family of four.

Gayheart also reshared posts from friends and loved ones who paid tribute to Dane, adding to the growing outpouring of grief.

Though she didn't include a caption, the carefully selected photos offered a powerful look at Dane’s life off-screen.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Marriage Woes

image of Dane and Gayheart were married in 2004 and separated in 2018.
Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Dane and Gayheart were married in 2004 and separated in 2018.

Dane began dating Gayheart in 2003, and the two tied the knot in Las Vegas less than a year later.

The pair separated in 2018, but in March 2025, Gayheart dismissed her divorce filing as Dane faced health challenges.

Family Statement on Eric Dane’s Death

image of The actor passed away on February 19 at 53 years old.
Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

The actor passed away on February 19 at 53 years old.

Her photo tribute comes just two days after the Euphoria star passed at 53 — less than a year after he revealed his ALS diagnosis.

Dane's family said in a statement to People: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement added. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement concluded.

Eric Dane Needed 24/7 Care Before Death

image of Dane needed 24/7 care before his death.
Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

Dane needed 24/7 care before his death.

Gayheart was a key helper when it came to Dane's 24/7 care before his death. She described how he needed constant attention in an essay she shared in December 2025.

"The week is divided into 21 shifts. There are times that shifts aren't covered, so I cover them," she shared.

"There was a 12-hour shift recently that I could not cover. I could only do four hours because of all the stuff that the kids are doing," she explained about their teen daughters.

Gayheart added, "So I had to call on two of Eric's friends... And they both showed up and did a wonderful job."

