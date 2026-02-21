EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals What Celebs Get Up to When They're Not Working – From Pigeon Racing to Ping-Pong
Feb. 21 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
When these celebs aren't at work, they relax with some unusual hobbies. From pigeon racing to ping-pong, RadarOnline.com reveals what keeps them entertained.
SHARON OSBOURNE – Falconry
Reeling from the July 22 loss of her longtime husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 73-year-old Sharon Osbourne recently revealed a new pastime that's helping her heal.
"Though I'm still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend the afternoon with," Sharon posted alongside a clip of her with birds of prey.
Marveling at the "magical" experience, she wrote, "They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them."
MIKE TYSON – Pigeon Racing
"Pigeons got me out of trouble, pigeons got me into trouble, and it's just been my whole life," boxing legend Mike Tyson said of his avian hobby.
The 59-year-old enters his specially bred birds in races where they are released from a distant location and vie to be the first to return to their lofts. "I own hundreds," he said of the birds. "Maybe a thousand."
TOM HANKS – Typewriter Collecting
Tom Hanks got a type. The Oscar winner began collecting typewriters amid his chaotic and dysfunctional youth. Now, he has hundreds. "They're brilliant combinations of art and engineering," he's said, clarifying, "But art, engineering and purpose."
The 69-year-old has been known to gift his treasured writing machines to special people, including an 8-year-old Australian boy who was being bullied because of his name, Corona – which happens to be a brand of typewriter.
JENNIFER GARNER – Playing Sax
Of course, Jennifer Garner was a band geek. The 53-year-old played sax in the marching band at George Washington High School in Charleston, W.Va., and still tootles on talk shows and for friends.
"Two things I love: Reese Witherspoon and smooth jazz," the Yes Day star posted alongside a musical tribute for her friend's birthday in 2024.
SUSAN SARANDON – Ping-Pong
Respected actress Susan Sarandon is also a whiz at the ping-pong table. "I love that it cuts across gender, and your body type, your age," she's said of the game.