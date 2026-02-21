Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals What Celebs Get Up to When They're Not Working – From Pigeon Racing to Ping-Pong

Radar reveals celebs' strange hobbies, from pigeons to ping-pong, when cameras stop rolling.
Radar has revealed celebrities' strange hobbies when cameras stop rolling.

Feb. 21 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

When these celebs aren't at work, they relax with some unusual hobbies. From pigeon racing to ping-pong, RadarOnline.com reveals what keeps them entertained.

Sharon Osbourne shared falconry has become a new pastime following the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

SHARON OSBOURNE – Falconry

Reeling from the July 22 loss of her longtime husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 73-year-old Sharon Osbourne recently revealed a new pastime that's helping her heal.

"Though I'm still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend the afternoon with," Sharon posted alongside a clip of her with birds of prey.

Marveling at the "magical" experience, she wrote, "They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them."

MIKE TYSON – Pigeon Racing

"Pigeons got me out of trouble, pigeons got me into trouble, and it's just been my whole life," boxing legend Mike Tyson said of his avian hobby.

The 59-year-old enters his specially bred birds in races where they are released from a distant location and vie to be the first to return to their lofts. "I own hundreds," he said of the birds. "Maybe a thousand."

Mike Tyson said pigeon racing has been a lifelong hobby, with hundreds of specially bred birds entered in competitions.
TOM HANKS – Typewriter Collecting

Tom Hanks got a type. The Oscar winner began collecting typewriters amid his chaotic and dysfunctional youth. Now, he has hundreds. "They're brilliant combinations of art and engineering," he's said, clarifying, "But art, engineering and purpose."

The 69-year-old has been known to gift his treasured writing machines to special people, including an 8-year-old Australian boy who was being bullied because of his name, Corona – which happens to be a brand of typewriter.

Tom Hanks began collecting typewriters during his youth and now owns hundreds of the machines.
JENNIFER GARNER – Playing Sax

Of course, Jennifer Garner was a band geek. The 53-year-old played sax in the marching band at George Washington High School in Charleston, W.Va., and still tootles on talk shows and for friends.

"Two things I love: Reese Witherspoon and smooth jazz," the Yes Day star posted alongside a musical tribute for her friend's birthday in 2024.

Jennifer Garner continues to play saxophone years after performing in her high school marching band.
SUSAN SARANDON – Ping-Pong

Respected actress Susan Sarandon is also a whiz at the ping-pong table. "I love that it cuts across gender, and your body type, your age," she's said of the game.

Susan Sarandon turned her love of ping-pong into a business by opening the SPiN table tennis club in New York City.
"You can beat your dad. Little nerdy guys can beat big guys. Girls can win ... You get a lot of exercise ... It's very good for your mind." The 79-year-old even turned her hobby into a business, opening table tennis club SPiN in NYC in 2009.

