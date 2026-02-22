EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Catherine's 'Forever Home' Move Has Allowed Her to Take Up 'Extreme' Wellness Routine
Feb. 22 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine has turned to cold-water swimming at her new Windsor home as part of what sources told RadarOnline.com is an "extreme" but restorative wellness routine following her cancer battle.
Catherine, 44, and Prince William, 43, relocated last year from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, a 328-year-old property in Windsor Great Park valued at around $21million.
The eight-room residence sits within the 4,800-acre estate near Windsor Castle, where King Charles III, 77, spends much of his working week.
Aides said the move has quietly enabled Catherine to pursue a more rigorous health regimen, including regular cold-water swims in a private lake on the grounds.
A source close to the family said: "Catherine has always loved bracing, outdoor exercise, and now believes in the potential for cold water swims to shock the body into dealing better with stress and building a strong immune system if it's done correctly and safely.
"Her new home gives her the perfect peaceful setting and the privacy to explore it as part of a daily health routine."
The insider added access to open water has allowed the future queen to maintain a discipline she finds both mentally clarifying and physically strengthening.
'Cold-Water Swimming is Good For Her Cancer Recovery'
Cold-water immersion has become increasingly popular in recent years, with advocates claiming benefits for circulation, inflammation, and mood. A family friend said Catherine believes it has played a positive role in her recovery.
Our source added, "She feels the cold-water swimming is good for her cancer recovery. It gives her a sense of control and resilience. After everything she has been through, that daily ritual in nature is grounding."
Catherine revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message released on March 22, 2024.
She explained post-operative tests following abdominal surgery in January 2024 revealed cancer had been present. The future queen began a course of preventative chemotherapy shortly after and, in September 2024, announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.
Life at Forest Lodge After Chemotherapy Treatment
Since her health fight, she has gradually returned to a limited number of public engagements while prioritizing time at home with her and William's children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
Forest Lodge, described by aides as the couple's "forever home," offers greater seclusion than their previous residence. The estate's conservation rules prohibit motorized vehicles such as e-scooters, leading William to abandon it as a favored mode of transport.
During an appearance on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy last year. William joked about his reliance on the scooter, saying, "We live just outside the castle, but my father spends a lot of time here. We use the castle for work and meetings. And I'm always late, so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time."
An insider noted while William has adjusted to walking or cycling within the park's regulations, the natural environment has proved especially beneficial for Catherine.
The source said: "There is something restorative about being surrounded by ancient woodland and open water. For Catherine, the lake is not just picturesque; it is part of her recovery plan."
Another aide said the routine reflects her longstanding love of the outdoors. They added: "Catherine has always found strength in physical challenge. Whether it is long walks or bracing swims, pushing herself slightly outside her comfort zone has been her way of rebuilding.
"For Catherine, the combination of privacy, nature, and physical exertion has become central to daily life at Forest Lodge. It has allowed her to focus on healing while maintaining a real sense of purpose after her health fight."