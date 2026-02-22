EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Catherine's 'Forever Home' Move Has Allowed Her to Take Up 'Extreme' Wellness Routine

The eight-room residence sits within the 4,800-acre estate near Windsor Castle, where King Charles III, 77, spends much of his working week.

Aides said the move has quietly enabled Catherine to pursue a more rigorous health regimen, including regular cold-water swims in a private lake on the grounds.

A source close to the family said: "Catherine has always loved bracing, outdoor exercise, and now believes in the potential for cold water swims to shock the body into dealing better with stress and building a strong immune system if it's done correctly and safely.

"Her new home gives her the perfect peaceful setting and the privacy to explore it as part of a daily health routine."

The insider added access to open water has allowed the future queen to maintain a discipline she finds both mentally clarifying and physically strengthening.