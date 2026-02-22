EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Brutal Break-Ups and Reiner Massacre Have Brought Former Hollywood Power Couple 'Back Together'

Cruise, 63, and Kidman, 58, who were married for a decade before splitting in 2001, were once among the most high-profile couples in the industry and adopted two children together – daughter Isabella Jane, now 33, and son Connor, 31.

Exes Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman are said to have reconnected in the wake of brutal personal upheavals and the shocking murder of close friends Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner – a tragedy RadarOnline.com can reveal has drawn the former Hollywood power couple back into contact 25 years after their divorce.

During their marriage, Cruise starred in A Few Good Men in 1992, directed by Rob Reiner, forging a close friendship with the iconic director and his photographer wife Michelle Reiner. According to sources, the couples socialized frequently and shared key life milestones, including raising children around the same time.

An insider told us, "Back when Tom and Nicole were still very much in love and building their life together, they spent a huge amount of time with Rob and Michelle. It wasn't just the occasional dinner – they vacationed together, celebrated holidays, and leaned on each other through the ups and downs of early parenthood. As couples, they were incredibly aligned in their values and ambitions, almost moving in parallel both personally and professionally.

"Tom and Nicole's relationship really took off around the same period that Rob and Michelle were solidifying theirs, and there was this shared sense of momentum.

"They were all navigating fame, family, and creative careers at the same time, welcoming children within similar timeframes and figuring out how to balance public life with private commitments. That created a deep bond between them."

The source continued: "Nicole and Tom were genuinely invested in Rob and Michelle's happiness. They championed them as partners and as parents. Tom, in particular, held Rob in enormous esteem – not just as the director who guided him through A Few Good Men, but as a mentor and someone he deeply admired as a storyteller and human being. That admiration never diminished, even after Tom and Nicole divorced."