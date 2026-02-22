Missing 21-Year-Old Artist Named as Armed Mar-a-Lago Intruder Killed by Secret Service

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the breach. He had remained in Washington, D.C., after hosting the annual Governors' Dinner at the White House alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

In a statement posted to X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the Secret Service's response: "In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump's home. Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans. It's shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department."

FBI Director Kash Patel also said the bureau is "dedicating all necessary resources" to the ongoing investigation.

The FBI, Secret Service, and local law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the breach. Authorities have asked residents in the surrounding South Florida area to review home security footage in case it captured Martin's movements before the confrontation.