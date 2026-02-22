Your tip
News > Donald Trump

Missing 21-Year-Old Artist Named as Armed Mar-a-Lago Intruder Killed by Secret Service

split image of Donald Trump and Austin Martin
Source: mega; @melissamartin/Facebook

North Carolina artist, who was reported missing, was killed after breaching Mar-a-Lago security with a shotgun.

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

A 21-year-old North Carolina artist who had been reported missing by his family has been identified as the armed man shot and killed after breaching security at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate early Sunday morning, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Law enforcement sources identified the intruder as Austin Tucker Martin of Cameron, North Carolina.

Intruder Alert

image of Austin Tucker Martin, 21, was identified as the armed intruder shot outside Mar-a-Lago early Sunday morning.
Source: @melissamartin/Facebook

Austin Tucker Martin, 21, was identified as the armed intruder shot outside Mar-a-Lago early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Martin entered the secured inner perimeter of the Palm Beach property at approximately 1:30 a.m. while carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a gas can, according to a news outlet.

Secret Service agents confronted Martin and ordered him to drop the weapon, officials said. When he allegedly refused, agents opened fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reported Missing Hours Earlier

image of The North Carolina artist had been reported missing by his family just hours before the deadly confrontation.
Source: @debidennismesser/Facebook

The North Carolina artist had been reported missing by his family just hours before the deadly confrontation.

Martin's family had contacted authorities on Saturday, February 21, to report him missing, according to reports. Investigators are now working to determine when and where he obtained the firearm and whether it was purchased during his drive to Florida.

A box for a shotgun was reportedly recovered from his vehicle after the shooting. Officials have not confirmed whether Martin was previously known to law enforcement.

Artist With Quiet Online Presence

image of Secret Service agents opened fire after authorities say Martin refused to drop a shotgun and gas can.
Source: mega

Secret Service agents opened fire after authorities say Martin refused to drop a shotgun and gas can.

Martin's social media accounts depict a young artist deeply focused on golf course landscapes in North Carolina's Sandhills region, including the famed Pinehurst area.

His Instagram page features moody watercolor paintings and stark black-and-white sketches, many believed to depict Quail Ridge Golf Course near his hometown.

The posts, often paired with electronic music, showed minimal interaction.

Authorities have not publicly identified a motive.

Donald Trump Not at Property During Incident

image of President Donald Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the security breach.
Source: mega

President Donald Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the security breach.

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the breach. He had remained in Washington, D.C., after hosting the annual Governors' Dinner at the White House alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

In a statement posted to X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the Secret Service's response: "In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump's home. Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans. It's shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department."

FBI Director Kash Patel also said the bureau is "dedicating all necessary resources" to the ongoing investigation.

The FBI, Secret Service, and local law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the breach. Authorities have asked residents in the surrounding South Florida area to review home security footage in case it captured Martin's movements before the confrontation.

