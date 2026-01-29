Gavin Newsom Accuses Kash Patel of 'Fraud and Abuse' in Scathing Attack About FBI Director's Romance with Aspiring Country Singer Alexis Wilkins, 27

"No one told them not to go on vacation," Patel told Stephen Miller's wife, Katie. "And it's ironic that they're saying, 'Oh, you're going on vacation, or you're going to see your girlfriend perform.' If I was actually abusing it, I would go see every one of her shows. I think I get to, like, 15 percent."

After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, key figures like the FBI director and attorney general were required to use government planes rather than commercial flights for personal travel for security reasons.

Because the Executive branch has designated the FBI director as a "required use" traveler, Patel must use the FBI's aircraft for any personal travel, and he's required to pay for the flight; however, the cost Patel is responsible for is around the same as a commercial flight, while taxpayers foot the bill for the remaining expenses.