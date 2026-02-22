Private Investigator Claims Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Abducted in 'Money-Making Venture' by Cartel

Bill, however, pointed to the surveillance footage as evidence the suspect may not have been a seasoned criminal. According to him, the individual "doesn't appear to be very sophisticated," noting the way the suspect approached the camera.

"He does things a professional would not do," Bill said. "For instance, the way he approaches the camera... why would he pick up some shrubbery as it didn't effectively cover up the camera?"

He also questioned the suspect's clothing and equipment, describing what he said looked like a holster commonly manufactured in Mexico that appeared oversized for the firearm being carried.

"Just the appearance and mannerisms makes me believe it is a low-level associate," Bill explained.

Investigators have confirmed that blood was discovered on Nancy's porch, though authorities said there was no visible trail leading away from the residence. Bill theorized she may have been forced back inside.

"If Nancy did come to the front door and contacted this person, I suspect there may be some type of struggle most likely after the camera was removed," he said. He further suggested another individual could have been waiting inside the home.