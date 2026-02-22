Private Investigator Claims Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Abducted in 'Money-Making Venture' by Cartel
Feb. 22 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
The mystery surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken another dramatic turn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A veteran private investigator now believes the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie may have been targeted in what he describes as a cartel-linked "money-making venture."
Possible Cartel Involvment
Bill Garcia, a California-based private investigator with more than three decades of experience, said he suspects Nancy's alleged abduction is financially motivated and tied to criminal activity in southern Arizona.
"That particular area of Arizona is a high drug and money transporting area," Bill told Border Report, explaining why he believes organized crime could be involved.
He added that the circumstances have "deepened my belief that this is in some way related to a money-making venture by people involved with a cartel."
Nancy Guthrie Disappearance
Nancy was reported missing from her Tucson home on February 1.
Authorities previously revealed she was likely taken overnight, and the FBI released surveillance images showing a masked individual at her front door. Investigators have not publicly identified a motive.
Local officials have dismissed the idea that the incident was a burglary gone wrong.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has suggested the possibility that Nancy may have been taken as "revenge for something," though no further details have been disclosed.
Low-level Criminal Associate
Bill, however, pointed to the surveillance footage as evidence the suspect may not have been a seasoned criminal. According to him, the individual "doesn't appear to be very sophisticated," noting the way the suspect approached the camera.
"He does things a professional would not do," Bill said. "For instance, the way he approaches the camera... why would he pick up some shrubbery as it didn't effectively cover up the camera?"
He also questioned the suspect's clothing and equipment, describing what he said looked like a holster commonly manufactured in Mexico that appeared oversized for the firearm being carried.
"Just the appearance and mannerisms makes me believe it is a low-level associate," Bill explained.
Investigators have confirmed that blood was discovered on Nancy's porch, though authorities said there was no visible trail leading away from the residence. Bill theorized she may have been forced back inside.
"If Nancy did come to the front door and contacted this person, I suspect there may be some type of struggle most likely after the camera was removed," he said. He further suggested another individual could have been waiting inside the home.
Where is Nancy Guthrie?
While speculation has circulated that Nancy may have been transported across the border, Bill said he finds that unlikely due to heightened law enforcement presence between Tucson and Mexico.
"They would have to choose a location that's safe and where they're less likely to be caught in the act — that's why I suspect she would be somewhat north of Tucson in that hundred-to-130-mile area between Tucson and outside of Phoenix and Mesa Arizona," he said.
Federal sources have reportedly indicated that Mexico remains a possibility. Meanwhile, Sheriff Chris has maintained that evidence gathered so far suggests Nancy is still in Tucson.
Unnamed sources have claimed the FBI has been in communication with Mexican authorities regarding the case, per TMZ.
Bill emphasized that he is not seeking a role in the active investigation.
He said he "would never push himself onto an investigation," adding that he is not campaigning to be hired.