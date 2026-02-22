EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Hunt For Andrew Windsor's German-Born Businessman 'Fixer' — After He Was Named More Than 7,400 Times in Epstein Files

A source close to the investigation said: "The sheer frequency with which Stern's name appears in the files has immediately elevated him from a peripheral figure to someone investigators regard as central to understanding how these networks operated.

"When an individual is referenced more than 7,000 times, that is not incidental. "Authorities now want a clear picture of what his involvement actually entailed – whether he was simply a facilitator, a conduit for information, or something more significant.

"As a result, there is an active effort underway to determine precisely where he is based and to assess whether he would be willing – or compelled – to cooperate with any formal inquiries."

Another insider noted, "Because Stern is cited so extensively throughout the material, investigators increasingly see him as a key connective figure between Andrew and Epstein rather than a peripheral acquaintance.

"His correspondence suggests he was embedded in their communications and logistics at crucial moments. If he is indeed residing in Abu Dhabi, that introduces layers of legal and diplomatic complications when it comes to talking to him officially.

"Obtaining testimony or cooperation from someone outside U.K. jurisdiction - particularly in a region with different extradition frameworks - could make any attempt to question him far more challenging and time-consuming."

It is not known whether Stern remains in contact with Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing in relation to his links with Epstein.

Following the release of the bombshell files, Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedo.