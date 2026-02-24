Anna Kepner's Stepbrother, 16, Charged In Her Carnival Cruise Murder — Months After Cheerleader Was Found Dead of Asphyxiation 'Resulting From a Bar Hold'

Anna was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship during a family vacation in November, and the stepbrother was immediately identified as a prime suspect.

The 16-year-old stepbrother of Anna Kepner has officially been charged with homicide in the death of the Florida teen , RadarOnline.com can report.

Anna, 18, was found asphyxiated under a bed in the room she shared on the ship with her stepbrother, who suffers from ADHD and insomnia, and hadn't taken his medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found.

An emergency filing in another lawsuit revealed the stepbrother is the main suspect and is facing two charges. The filing comes from the boy's biological father, who has been asking for sole custody of the teen.

In the emergency filing, dated Feb. 20, attorneys for Thomas Hudson, the stepbrother's father, wrote: "According to social media from the Kepner family, on February 3, 2026, the Petitioner/Father's son, TH, was charged by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner."

It goes on to claim that, "immediately after the cruise, the respondent/mother and Chris Kepner expelled [the minor] from their household and neither has seen [the minor] since then."