Anna Kepner's Stepbrother, 16, Charged In Her Carnival Cruise Murder — Months After Cheerleader Was Found Dead of Asphyxiation 'Resulting From a Bar Hold'
Feb. 24 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
The 16-year-old stepbrother of Anna Kepner has officially been charged with homicide in the death of the Florida teen, RadarOnline.com can report.
Anna was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship during a family vacation in November, and the stepbrother was immediately identified as a prime suspect.
The Charges Have Been Revealed
Anna, 18, was found asphyxiated under a bed in the room she shared on the ship with her stepbrother, who suffers from ADHD and insomnia, and hadn't taken his medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found.
An emergency filing in another lawsuit revealed the stepbrother is the main suspect and is facing two charges. The filing comes from the boy's biological father, who has been asking for sole custody of the teen.
In the emergency filing, dated Feb. 20, attorneys for Thomas Hudson, the stepbrother's father, wrote: "According to social media from the Kepner family, on February 3, 2026, the Petitioner/Father's son, TH, was charged by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner."
It goes on to claim that, "immediately after the cruise, the respondent/mother and Chris Kepner expelled [the minor] from their household and neither has seen [the minor] since then."
The Stepbrother was 'Infatuated' with Anna
Anna was a high school cheerleader from Florida's Space Coast who was preparing to graduate this year. She had been traveling on the Carnival Horizon ship with her father, stepmother, her stepmother's two minor children, and her grandparents when she went missing.
Her ex-boyfriend has claimed her stepbrother was "infatuated" with her, and she said she didn't feel safe around him in the months before her death.
The Boy's Parents Tried to 'Control' the Story
As Radar revealed, the teen didn't have his father’s permission to go on the trip, and the dad has now accused his ex-wife of failing to supervise the teen.
After her body was discovered, text exchanges between Anna's stepmom, Shauntel Hudson-Kepner, and her ex-husband, Hudson, reveal their frantic attempt to "control the story," while keeping certain facts and even the boy's connection to Anna guarded.
Hudson texted: "OK, I know everything is supposed to be hush hush for now but ive seen that it is still getting out with post and comments between facebook tiktok and stuff … i just want to make sure until things are certain that he doesn’t get an(y) unnecessary comments towards him."
Rambling Text Messages Revealed the Frantic Response
Shauntel later sent a rambling text message to her ex about standing by their troubled son.
"Nobody knows anything about him. He is a minor and has been kept completely out of it we have not said anything to anybody and we are going to try out best to keep it completely out," she sent.
"He is a minor so his name shouldn’t be anywhere and when we talk to the fbi again we will reiterate that we do not want his name out there and everything that’s been posted on tiktok and social media nobody knows anything and everybody’s just speculating.
"We know what i told you last night and we’ll know exactly more when the autopsy is done. Once we get the autopsy today, depending on what it says, depend on whether he’s booked on those charges."