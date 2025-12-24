Carnival Cruise Horror: Family of Teen Found Dead on Voyage Accused of 'Rushing into Damage Control' With Texts To Protect Victim's Suspect Stepbrother, 16

Anna Kepner's death was ruled a homicide, and her 16-year-old stepbrother is being investigated as the prime suspect.

Anna, 18, was found asphyxiated under a bed in the room she shared on the ship with her stepbrother, who suffers from ADHD and insomnia, and hadn't taken his medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found.

After her body was discovered, text exchanges between Anna's stepmom, Shauntel Hudson-Kepner, and her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson, reveal their frantic attempt to "control the story," while keeping certain facts and even the boy's connection to Anna guarded.

Thomas texted: "OK, I know everything is supposed to be hush hush for now but ive seen that it is still getting out with post and comments between facebook tiktok and stuff … i just want to make sure until things are certain that he doesn’t get an(y) unnecessary comments towards him."

Shauntel sent a text describing a short conversation she had with their son, in which he claimed he couldn’t remember anything that had happened.