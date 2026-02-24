Savannah Guthrie Was Warned Against Offering $1Million Reward for Mom Nancy's Return Home Weeks Ago — As 84-Year-Old Remains Missing
Feb. 24 2026, Published 6:44 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie announced she was offering $1million to anyone with information that leads to her missing mother Nancy's return more than three weeks into the search.
However, according to sources, the heartbroken Today show co-host, 54, reportedly wanted to put forward the hefty reward money much sooner in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Why Didn't Savannah Guthrie Offer Reward Money Earlier?
Sources with knowledge of the family said Savannah wanted to offer the reward "on the first day of the investigation," but she was "advised by law enforcement to hold off," according to Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz.
"Doing so earlier might overwhelm the infrastructure set up to field leads, tens of thousands of which have been coming in organically," Ruiz said via X. "They are now offering the seven figure sum after coordinating with investigators. They are working closely with law enforcement on this."
Savannah's Heartfelt Plea
On Tuesday, February 24, the broadcast journalist shared an emotional video on Instagram insisting their family needed to know where Nancy was so they could get her home.
"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she admitted. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."
She then said she'd give "up to $1million for any information that leads us to her recovery."
"All of the information about this reward and the details are in the caption below," Savannah continued. "You can call the 1-800 tip line. You can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. And we are begging you to please come forward now."
Inside Nancy's Mysterious Disappearance
Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 after visiting her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law Tommaso at their Arizona home. Some time after they had dinner together, Tommaso told police he dropped her off at her own house in Catalina Foothills around 9:48 p.m.
The next day, when she didn't show up to a planned get-together with a friend to watch a church service online, her pal sounded the alert to the family. It was later discovered that her cell phone, car keys and wallet were all inside her home. Other than concerning blood spatters on the door, there was little immediate evidence of Nancy's whereabouts or what had happened to her, and she was reported missing.
The case was swiftly investigated as a crime with many suspecting that she'd been abducted from her home after she fell asleep that night.
Days later, authorities released eerie images of the potential kidnapper that had been captured by the 84-year-old's Nest camera.
In the shocking footage, the suspect – believed to be a man who stood roughly between 5'9 and 5'10 – wore a ski mask, thick black gloves, a backpack, and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.
While DNA was found at the scene, it was "mixed," meaning that there were samples from more than one person. It could take up to one year to analyze, according to Sheriff Chris Nanos.
Investigators still have not identified a suspect.