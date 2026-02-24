Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Pregnancy 'Fakery' Trolling Explodes After Star Claims 400-Man 'Breeding' Stunt Left Her Expecting Baby

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/youtube

Bonnie Blue's latest sex stunt has resulted in a pregnancy, according to the adult content star.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue is facing mounting accusations her alleged pregnancy is a publicity stunt after announcing she is expecting a baby following a 400-man unprotected s-- event, with online critics branding the reveal "fake" and questioning the medical plausibility of her timeline.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, the 26-year-old adult performer said she conceived after what she described as a "breeding mission" at a London mansion on February 7, where her team claimed participants attempted to break a so-called "world cream pie record" – which involved participants not using protection during s---until-climax with Blue.

A 'Publicity' Stunt By Bonnie Blue?

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/youtube

Blue filmed herself taking a pregnancy test following a high-profile s-- stunt.

Video clips circulating online showed groups of men in blue ski masks inside the property during her latest s-- stunt. Blue later filmed herself taking a Clear Blue pregnancy test and told viewers: "One line – pregnant – no line (means) not pregnant."

But Internet users quickly highlighted inconsistencies. In Blue's footage, the larger result window line on her pregnancy test appears visible, but the smaller control line – required for a valid reading under the brand's guidance – does not.

Skeptics also noted Blue's "pregnancy reveal" video was posted just over two weeks after the mass o--- event, despite medical guidance that pregnancy is typically first detectable on ultrasound at around five weeks' gestation of a fetus. Blue said she consulted artificial intelligence before seeking a "private scan" because she would not "step foot in an NHS building."

The individual presented as a doctor in the clip was also suspiciously shown wearing a ski mask and a T-shirt, holding up what appears to be an image of a fetus on an iPad.

One online critic wrote: "The fact that the 'doctor' is wearing a ski mask tells me all I need to know. This is all a big BS publicity stunt."

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @Bonnie Blue/YouTube

Internet users highlighted significant inconsistencies in the visible test results.

The backlash has been amplified by Blue's previous public comments about infertility.

She previously said: "I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I'd have to go down the IVF route. So I wish I could say I might get pregnant, however, I'm not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally."

A source said, "This is so obviously an amateurish stunt done on the cheap, it is unbelievable. No doctor worth their salt would agree to wear a blue ski mask for a p--- star in a video, and the iPad he is holding could be showing footage of any pregnancy scan. It's more cheap nonsense to drum up headlines, at a time when Bonnie should be asking herself what exactly she is doing with her life and health."

It comes as medical professionals have raised concerns about the risks associated with unprotected s-- with multiple partners in a short period, and the impact that could have on a fetus. Studies show unprotected s-- with multiple partners massively increases the risk of exposure to sexually transmitted infections, including syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis B – all of which can cross the placenta and infect a fetus.

Pregnancy Risks Exposed

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/instagram

Blue previously admitted to struggling with natural conception and infertility.

Other infections, such as gonorrhea and chlamydia, can be transmitted during birth, potentially leading to blindness or pneumonia in newborns. STIs during pregnancy are also linked to premature labor and low birth weight.

There are rarer biological possibilities. Heteropaternal superfecundation – when two eggs are fertilized by sperm from different men in the same cycle – can result in twins with separate fathers, though cases are uncommon. Another phenomenon, superfetation, involves a second conception during an existing pregnancy.

A source added about the skepticism surrounding Blue's claim she is pregnant: "The timing simply does not add up from a clinical standpoint. Posting a scan barely two weeks after the event is a bit of a dead giveaway."

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @onybonnieblue/instagram

The adult performer has continued to post updates despite widespread allegations of fakery.

The insider added: "When you combine a masked 'doctor,' a questionable test result, and a headline-grabbing stunt, people are bound to question authenticity. But Bonnie definitely understands how to dominate the online conversation.

"Whether this is genuine or not, the spectacle itself drives engagement – and that appears to be the whole point of her existence. But people should remember there is a difference between shock marketing and medical reality.

"Right now, she has put herself at real risk of STIs."

Blue has not addressed the allegations of fakery directly, instead continuing to post updates to her followers as debate intensifies across social media platforms.

