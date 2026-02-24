EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Raged Over Meghan Markle's 'Difficult and Rude' Behavior — As Her Palace Peace Talks With Future King and Kate Middleton Turned Into 'Ugly Atmosphere'

In his new royal biography, William and Catherine: The Inside Story, author Russell Myers pulled back the curtain on how William and his wife, Kate Middleton , had Markle and Prince Harry over for peace talks that quickly went downhill shortly after the newlyweds tied the knot in 2018.

It wasn't just Kensington Palace staff members who found Meghan Markle "difficult," as Prince William pointed his finger and accused his newly minted sister-in-law of being "rude," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The biography described how William became frustrated with his brother and Markle's treatment of staff in the run-up to their May 2018 wedding, and things went south quickly after that.

"It was a very stressful time, tensions were high, people were running on empty, and generally working themselves to the bone trying to get across all the details for the wedding. [William] saw what was happening and apologized on behalf of his brother on more than one occasion," a source claimed.

"[William and Catherine] had spent a considerable amount of time fostering a really nice and relaxed working atmosphere, and in those few months, it was utterly extinguished. People were leaving all the time; it was horrendous," the insider alleged.