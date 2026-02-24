EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx Slammed as 'Ableist' After Branding Tourette's Victim's 'N-Word' BAFTAS Tic 'Unacceptable'

During the ceremony, host Alan Cumming, 61, addressed viewers directly about John's outburst. He said, "You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight. If you have seen the film I Swear, you will know that film is about the experience of a person with Tourette's syndrome. Tourette's syndrome is a disability, and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you were offended."

A BBC spokesperson later said: "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

The corporation pulled the ceremony from iPlayer to edit the footage, admitting the slur should have been removed before transmission.