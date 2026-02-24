Your tip
Epstein Bombshell: DOJ Accused of Removing Files Related to Trump Allegedly Assaulting an Underage Girl

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A new report accused the DOJ of withholding Epstein file documents related to Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

While Donald Trump is preparing for his State of the Union Speech tonight, an Epstein files bombshell allegedly involving him has divulged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An NPR report, dropped on February 24, alleges the Department of Justice withheld dozens of documents from the release of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's files that pertained to Trump and Epstein being accused by a woman of sexual abuse when she was a minor.

Details on the Allegations Against Trump and Epstein

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was not accused of any wrongdoings in the first interview an accuser gave to the FBI that was released in the Epstein files drop.

According to the intel, the FBI took the allegations that were made against Trump and Epstein so seriously they sent agents to interview the woman four times in 2019.

Only the documents about the first interview were released, though, journalist Roger Sollenberger explained.

NPR stated the missing documents from the other three interviews "include what appears to be more than 50 pages" of documents that note the accuser said she was 13 when the two men allegedly abused her in the early 1980s.

The media outlet claimed they looked at serial numbers and found "dozens of pages" the DOJ cataloged but did not release to the public.

In the first interview with the FBI, which was released, NPR noted the accuser made no allegations regarding any wrongdoing on Trump's part.

DOJ Responds to Missing Files Allegations

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The Department of Justice insists they 'have not deleted anything.'

Natalie Baldassarre, a Department of Justice spokesperson, responded, insisting NPR wrongly claimed the DOJ didn't respond to questions about what they claimed were missing files.

"We have not deleted anything, and as we have always said, all documents responsive were produced," Baldassarre expressed.

She also said documents that were not included in the DOJ's drop "fall within one of the following categories: duplicates, privileged, [or] part of an ongoing federal investigation."

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously stated what was released was everything the DOJ had on the matter.

What Did the Woman Accuse Trump of?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president was allegedly accused of trying to pressure a woman into a sexual act.

According to the report, the woman accused Trump of pushing her head down and pressuring her to perform a sexual act on him after he was introduced to her by Epstein.

The woman told the FBI investigators she retaliated against Trump by "biting his p----," according to an internal FBI document.

In response, she alleged Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out of the room.

What Did the First Interview With the FBI Reveal?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstien
Source: MEGA

Epstein committed suicide in 2019.

In the first interview that was released, documents state the woman asked agents if she could show them a photo of Epstein, which did not include Trump, to identify him as one of the people who allegedly abused her.

As for why she omitted Trump, she explained she "was concerned about implicating additional individuals, and specifically any that were well known, due to fear of retaliation." At the time she was interviewed, Trump was serving his first term in the Oval Office.

NPR also noted the woman's biographical details match those of someone who filed a lawsuit against the Epstein estate in December 2019, which does not mention the president. After a settlement in 2021, the woman voluntarily dismissed the suit.

Last summer, an FBI document noted there was an accusation against Trump, but it stated the accuser "ultimately refused to cooperate."

Approximately one month after her first interview, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, which was ruled a suicide.

