Epstein Bombshell: DOJ Accused of Removing Files Related to Trump Allegedly Assaulting an Underage Girl

According to the intel, the FBI took the allegations that were made against Trump and Epstein so seriously they sent agents to interview the woman four times in 2019.

Only the documents about the first interview were released, though, journalist Roger Sollenberger explained.

NPR stated the missing documents from the other three interviews "include what appears to be more than 50 pages" of documents that note the accuser said she was 13 when the two men allegedly abused her in the early 1980s.

The media outlet claimed they looked at serial numbers and found "dozens of pages" the DOJ cataloged but did not release to the public.

In the first interview with the FBI, which was released, NPR noted the accuser made no allegations regarding any wrongdoing on Trump's part.